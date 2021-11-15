It is true that your price of more than 1000 euros It is somewhat disproportionate if we compare it with other high-end mobiles, but the Motorola Edge + is the signature device with better photographic quality , so not including it would be counterproductive.

You can currently find a huge number of smartphones with a good camera on the market. For this reason, we are going to stick to those launched by Motorola . The American company has at its disposal a wide and varied set of mobile phones, although these are the 5 brand mobiles They are worth it for their excellent camera.

This smartphone has a 108 MP main sensor with an aperture of f / 1.8 that guarantees images with great detail. On the other hand, it also has a 16 MP ultra wide angle and an 8 MP tele with three increases. Although, without a doubt, it stands out for its video recording, which allows recording in 6K at 30 FPS and in slow motion at 120 FPS.

Motorola Edge

The base version of the above is a great option if you want a full terminal and with a good camera. It is quite similar to the model we have just seen. The main difference is, in addition to its price close to 500 euros, in which the main sensor has 64 MP instead of 108 MP.

Even so, it still provides good images. The rest of the cameras remain the same as we have seen in the previous case, including the 25 MP front. As far as video is concerned, it also records under the same conditions except for slow motion recording.

Motorola Moto G100

The Motorola Moto G100 is one of the best alternatives of the brand due to its power and versatility. In terms of photography, a camera is integrated 64 MP main with 1.7 aperture which ensures great brightness, it also includes a 16 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro.

But the particularity of this terminal is in two aspects: the recording, since it has at its disposal a sensor that focuses on the objective automatically or record in 1080p at 120 FPS; its double front camera, a basic 16 MP and an ultra-wide angle of 8 MP that will give you the possibility to capture unique moments with a offer price of 400 euros.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

We are facing another of the Motorola devices with the best camera system. The Edge 20 Pro has a triple module of cameras: a main one of 108 MP, an ultra wide angle of 16 MP and a telephoto lens of 8 MP with up to five magnifications. Some properties that ensure incredible images.

This is the ideal option for recording since your main sensor can capture moments in 8K at 24 FPS. A feature that few mobiles can boast of by a cost about 650 euros.

Motorola Moto G30

One of the phones cheaper from Motorola, but equipped with a four sensors consisting of: a 64 MP main, an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It has quite decent recording characteristics, but stands out for its electronic image stabilization that keeps the video fixed during capture. It is not very striking if we compare it with the previous ones, although for 160 euros it has some powers to take into account.