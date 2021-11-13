Every November 12, National Book Day is commemorated to encourage the habit of reading among the population. This date was chosen to honor the birth of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, who is one of the greatest exponents of letters in our country. But although it is thought that the literature and health are foreign fields in reality it is not like that. Throughout history there have been renowned Mexican medical writers and here are some of the most outstanding ones.

Dr. Mariano Azuela González

One of the most famous writers of the time of the Mexican Revolution was Mariano Azuela. It has more than a dozen published novels although “Los de Abajo” remains one of the most important of the last century in our country. But although most recognize his name from his novels, he is actually a doctor by profession and from his experiences with patients he took inspiration to write.

Dr. Arnoldo Kraus

Our list of Mexican medical writers should also include Dr. Arnoldo Kraus. He is a professor at the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, member of the Seminary of Mexican Culture and the College of Bioethics. But he also has a passion for literature and that has led him to have a column in the newspaper El Universal and in the magazine Nexos. In addition to all the above, it also has several published works. The most recent came out this year and is the anthology entitled Suicide where several pens write about the decision to end life on their own initiative.

Dr. Jesús Ramírez-Bermúdez

Dr. Ramírez-Bermúdez is the son of the famous writer José Agustín, so all his life he has been surrounded by literature. Although he decided to dedicate himself to Medicine and has a specialty in Psychiatry, he also has a taste for writing and during his adult life he has combined both passions on a professional level. On the one hand, he directs the Neuropsychiatry Unit of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery of Mexico, but he also writes medical articles for different newspapers and magazines.

In addition to the above, he is also the author of the works Paramnesia, Brief clinical dictionary of the soul, Depression. The darkest night and A dictionary without words and three medical records.

Dr. Mauricio Sarmiento

Dr. Mauricio Sarmiento studied Medicine and later Law. Thanks to his dual training, he now has a legal office in which he offers advice to health personnel on issues of medical law and civil liability. He is also a regular contributor to sites like Medscape and Saludiario.

He is also the author of books in which he portrays the life of health professionals in our country as From victim to tyrant: Chronicle of R2 and his most recent work is En la Residencia Médica.

Dr. José Ángel Leyva

Another clear example of Mexican medical writers is Dr. José Ángel Leyva. Originally from Durango, he graduated as a Surgeon at the Juárez University of that entity and later did master’s studies in Ibero-American Literature at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He was co-director of the magazine Alforja, he is general coordinator of Publications of the Intercontinental University and general director of the magazine La Otra. He has been a jury member of numerous national and international literature competitions, and of the scholarships awarded by the National Fund for Culture and the Arts and the Foundation for Mexican Letters, in various editions (2004, 2006).