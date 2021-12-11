With an ever-current theme, such as who watches the vigilantes, Moore shows us a decadent and realistic superhero story, far removed from the Marvel versions. Impeccable in every way, it has deserved to lead the illustration of this article.

Of course, magic is what you do when you start to write and draw comics and, therefore, it is impossible not to recommend Watchmen like one of those classics that everyone should read.

What about the Wizard of Northamptom? Well, it is probably the comic book author with the most masterpieces to his credit. From From hell until The Killing JokeAlan Moore is a teacher and a cool guy, as well as a self-proclaimed magician.

Maus by Art Spiegelman

In 1991, Art Spiegelman created a comic for the story. Maus: Tale of a Survivor, narrates the story of a Polish Jew during World War II What was the award? Pulitzer. Inspired by his own father, and using the resource of anthropomorphic animals, we find Jewish mice, Germans who are cats and Poles who are pigs.

The French are frogs, following the tradition that they see our neighbors to the north that way.

To highlight the father-son relationship in the plot, intricate and complex, which is clearly based on that of Spiegelman with his own father.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, by Frank Miller

You can think what you want about Frank Miller as a person, but it is undeniable that he is a master of comics.

Their 300 and the series Sin City, where his style of spectacular chiaroscuro reaches its peak. However, we are going to go to the traditional superhero, to show that it can also be art.

His Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, it’s a timeless classic, with an old and stale Batman, a Clint Eastwood with bad blood and totalitarian tendencies, who returns and, incidentally, beats Superman in a fight for history.

The Sandman by Neil Gaiman

What can I say? I was a big fan of the line Vertigo of DC. And Sandman was the one who opened the door to the world of dreams and a dark adult comic, which fit perfectly with the spirit of the 90s and the passage of maturity for many readers.

Sandman It is already a classic and its first story arc a work of art, both in drawing and in script.

El Incal, by Jodorowsky and Moebius

Jodorowsky is inimitable, we missed his vision of Dune (probably, for the better, but look for the documentary on the subject, because it’s great), although there are some very own works that have gone down in history.

With The Incal, together with the French cartoonist Moebius, we immerse ourselves in an epic adult space story, in addition to in a universe of the Metabarones that is very Jodorowsky.

A work of art that could be hung on the wall of any museum.

I leave many in the pipeline, but any of these 5 options of comics that everyone should read, will leave you with that peculiar feeling of when you finish a masterpiece. That little void that you will not be able to fill and having realized that you have experienced something impossible to repeat.

