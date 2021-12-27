Galactus

Galactus is, according to legend, the answer to the legendary Jack Kirby and Stan Lee wondering what would happen if the Fantastic Four met God.

Galactus is a devourer of worlds which quickly became one of the greatest threats to Marvel comics. Attracted by the great vital force that resides on Earth, his danger is so great that, on many occasions, superheroes and even villains have teamed up to face him.

Without a doubt, if the MCU ever wants to overcome the threat posed by Thanos, the answer is a Galactus movie.

Mephisto

Now what Spider-Man: No way home (attention, minispoiler) debunked fan theories of Mephisto’s involvement in the plot, it’s time this villain got his own movie.

Mephisto is a demon who has appeared several times in the Spider-Man comics, Ghost Rider, Thor, etc. He has the power to control minds and make people do what he wants. In fact, those abilities, and his tempting ability like that of Faust’s demon, have created some of the most emotional plots, especially in Spider-man.

It’s about time a villain of that stature appeared in the Marvel movies.

Onslaught

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like mix the darker aspects of Magneto with those of Professor X, the answer is Onslaught And, just for that premise, it deserves its own movie.

During a battle between the X-Men and Magneto, Professor Xavier used his telepathic powers to short-circuit Magneto’s mind, leaving him catatonic.

But the darkest aspect of the villain’s psyche escaped Professor X’s subconscious, where it “fused” with Charles Xavier’s own dark nature, eventually becoming an independent psionic entity.

A formidable enemy that, without a doubt, may relaunch the X-Men saga, now that it seems they will arrive in the Marvel Universe.

Hobgoblin

The other goblin leading Spider-man He is a classic from comics, and one of Marvel’s greatest villains, who has yet to appear in any movies.

Yes, he has appeared in series and, in fact, Mark Hamill gave him a voice in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

His long history with Spider-Man and the fact that He is the protagonist of some of his best confrontations in the comics make it worthy of its own movie.

Annihilus

In case you thought the stakes couldn’t be higher, especially after Galactus, Annihilus arrives.

The Marvel Universe has a complementary universe called the Negative Zone, based on antimatter. In that place, Annihilus is the supreme king.

With the appearance of an armored insect, it possesses the so-called Wand of Cosmic Control, a weapon that allows you to control the billions of inhabitants of the Negative Zone.

In the story arc Annihilation From the comics, Annihilus leads an invasion that nearly takes over the entire known universe. In fact, he is so powerful that he cannot be defeated And, in Marvel mythology, it is recognized that the only thing to do is live with the constant threat of destruction that it represents.

If that is not a formidable enemy, which deserves its own film, I no longer know what it is.

As you can see, Marvel’s pool of villains is still in good health. It’s true that movies have already employed some of the best and best known, but we’d love to give them a chance.