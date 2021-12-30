For marketers, 2022 will be a year full of obstacles that we will have to face in terms of consumer behavior, but it will also come full of opportunities in terms of consumer trends.

The social media industry moves at the speed of light. Social media platforms introduce new functions, update their algorithms and constantly update their user experience since they have already become the main medium and where companies invest more advertising budget. Although the optimism of marketing managers in the US increased to 69.6 vs. 66.3 in February 2021, this data for Mexico barely reaches 59.1, which denotes the two “realities” that are experienced in terms of government support and consumer incentives that are generated in both countries, therefore, below I list the five main challenges (among many more) that the Latin marketer will have to face in 2022:

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed

A life without cookies: Even though at the end of June 2021 Google announced that it was again postponing for the second time the elimination of “cookies” from its Chrome browser from the beginning of 202 to the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, Apple has already taken the initiative and removed in April 2021 the use of third-party “cookies” without prior authorization from the user in their Safari browser and the apps that use their devices. This will seriously affect the lucrative business of online advertising and we will have to look for new ways to direct these efforts during 2022 in preparation for what could be said to be a great advantage for consumer privacy but a great impact on the online advertising business.

Creation of Own Audiences: In strict relation to the previous point, we know that the data of your consumers does not belong to you, but is the property of the social networks where they interact, so 2022 marks the challenge of how to generate our own audience under the premise that the fleeting attention of less than 3 seconds of the consumer and the preponderant infoxication makes it more and more challenging since it not only tries to make better content as the vast majority of marketers say, but to generate long-term relationships based on trust and love for the brand. with online events or tangible supports specifically designed for our target audience.

Lack of resources: Businesses struggle day by day to position themselves and stand out among their competitors in the digital world, but they are also experiencing a decrease in the marketing budget due to the lack of consumer spending and the rampant inflations that are being generated. This means that companies, today more than ever, will try to do more with less, so alliances and fractional marketing will begin to make their way as an option for the future and on which we will delve in our next article.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Get out of habit: Although something has become clear from the last two years is that nothing lasts forever and one of the main challenges to face for 2022 will be how to pivot ideas, products, services and even beliefs, between what we knew, thought and had tried But it hadn’t worked, to start revisiting them again and creating multiple variants of them, to become perennial learners and assiduous experimenters of everything, where creativity and adaptability will be crucial for solving problems in organizations of any size.

Content Administration An Accenture study of more than 1,000 marketing executives from 17 countries and 14 industries found that 73% of respondents spend more than $ 50 million on content each year. While 100% of marketers surveyed agreed that content is vital to their business success, content overload has become the number one challenge for many organizations. Therefore, developing a relevant content calendar aligned with marketing plans will be decisive in order to compete and feed the content monster that advances by leaps and bounds and the clarity and skill of the talent that handles this in the production process becomes of the most important.

So looking to 2022, what should we focus on and prioritize? The simple answer is to start (as the fundamentals of marketing dictate) with the customer. Eighty-nine percent of clients in Latin America expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations. So, make sure this is the beacon of light that will guide your decisions.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

Twitter: @CesarEnriquez

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.