5 keys in which the Opel Grandland 2022 has improved

The restyling of the Opel Grandland, which we have already been able to put to the test, not only brings a strong aesthetic renovation. It also has more and better technological equipment and an improvement for the autonomy in electric mode of its plug-in hybrid versions.

The new Opel Grandland 2022 It is a restyling of the model that was released in 2017, it is not a new generation although, due to its aesthetics, it may seem so. However, taking into account the great renovation that Opel is carrying out throughout its range, the Grandland being its ‘flagship’, there are many changes that have been introduced in it.

This new Grandland has lost the ‘X’ of its name, as has also happened with the Mokka and the Crossland, but it has also received news in the aesthetic section, substantial improvements in its equipment –especially at the technology level- and an increase in the autonomy of its plug-in hybrid configurations. A very convenient restyling.

1. Design change

The design of the Opel Grandland 2022 follows the lines of the Mokka and the Astra, especially for the characteristic Opel vizor. A small closed grill, finished in glossy black and with the logo, of the same color, presiding over this piece. The headlights also follow a new design and the front, in short, continues with the new identity of the brand to give it a more attractive and modern look.

The Vizor defines the new Opel identity at the design level.

2. Better lighting

In this new design, and in these new headlights, we have the technology IntelliLux LED next-generation Opel, with 84 diodes per headlamp and a significantly improved environmental recognition system. The lights of the Opel Grandland work automatically with a better adaptation to the surroundings to avoid glare and, at the same time, provide the maximum visibility off the road during night driving.

3. Night vision

The Night Vision technology. Behind that Opel Vizor there is a night camera used to detect pedestrians and cyclists and to be able to view them on the digital instrument panel when there is no type of light. This obviously provides a much higher level of safety in urban driving.

At the rear, the changes are negligible at the design level.

4. Better technological equipment

Inside we now have the Opel Pure Panel. This is nothing more than a digital instrument cluster of up to 12 inches together with the new 10-inch multimedia screen, both integrated in the same glossy black module. A much more modern interior and much more advanced at the level of technology; the operating system of the multimedia section has also been renewed to be more complete and more comfortable for the user.

5. More autonomy in the PHEV versions

Two versions continue to be offered plug-in hybrids in the range, of 225 and 300 hp, respectively, and together with the gasoline and diesel 130 hp versions. They keep their performance and their configurations with front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive the same. However, they now offer 61 and 66 km of autonomy in all-electric mode, respectively.