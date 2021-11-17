Christmas is coming, and if you are already thinking of organizing dinners and lunches to gather family and friends, today we bring you 5 ideas to put beautiful party tables from the hand of the interior designer Pia Capdevila.

Proposals for Christmas tables ideal to inspire us and create a different, bright and daring atmosphere with which surprise our guests on the most important days of the year.

Alice in wonderland

The first of Pia Capdevila’s Christmas table proposal was born from the inspiration to create a table that gives off the fantasy of Wonderland from one of the interior designer’s fetish tableware, which plays with polka dots and geometric lines combined with the texture and patterns of the tablecloths, all with the always elegant tandem of black and white dotted with Christmas golds in a mix of textures , very sophisticated shades and shine.









If you liked this tea set, in El Corte Inglés there is a similar model. The pack of two cups costs 19.95 euros.





Fantasy Pink Christmas

Pia Capdevila’s second proposal for these parties is a table starring the pastel pink color. A very current color that is beginning to be seen on tables and in Christmas decorations. Pink, combined with copper and gold, feathers and candle holders, create an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere to celebrate Christmas.









Pampas grass to decorate. Price on Amazon: 10.99 euros.

NSDD 15 Pcs Dried Small Pampas Grass, Dried Cane Feathers, Fragmitas Comunis Flower Bunch Decoration for Home, Hotel, Wedding Photography





Pink Christmas ball with glitter effect. Price in El Corte Inglés: 3.95 euros.

Blue nights

This table is a bet on the color blue, a color that combined with traditional details achieves a creative touch that gives off a luxurious elegance with a sober and baroque essence. The choice of blue for Christmas baubles, hydrangeas, glassware and textiles brings a different touch to a Christmas table in which gold and silver details are not lacking to create a mysterious and festive atmosphere with a Provencal air.

















El Corte Inglés blue napkins: Price: 9.95 euros.

2-pack blue napkins

Golden hour

A table with exaggerated ornamentation created expressly from Golden hour to create a special light on the traditional green of the velvety tablecloth.













Classic Noel Xmas

Pia Capdevila’s latest proposal for this Christmas is a table in which the traditional red color takes center stage but in the form of a renovated classic, where there is no lack of dry vegetation, balls and reindeer, looking for an original, elegant and striking point.





Decorative reindeer from El Corte Inglés. Price: 19.95 euros.

Red plate from El Corte Inglés. Price: 1.95 euros.

