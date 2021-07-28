Unfortunately, many users who own an iPhone do not take full advantage of their cameras, popularly known for their superb quality. Either due to ignorance or lack of time, Apple has decided to publish a video with tips to improve videos with your iPhone.

Just as there are ways to improve photos from home, video offers several tips to make better recordings, which are possible thanks to the software of these devices. In addition, we will contribute our grain of sand and add our own ideas so that you can be a true professional making videos. The video focuses on various techniques used with both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, although they can surely be used in other models.

Use the camera’s Ultra Wide Angle

It is a sensor that was already implemented in the iPhone 11 and that allows you to capture more image from the same place, without having to move backwards. The camera interface has several options for adjust that wide angle, whose default value is always 1. However, you can change it to other values ​​such as 0.5 or 2.

This breadth of the stage allows you to create videos with different perspectives, all of them on the same plane. Playing with these perspectives and with the distances, you can make something small look big, and vice versa. You just have to put that camera sensor in the right place, and let the audiovisual magic take over.

How to make a video in motion, according to Apple

There are many more cinematographic techniques and in the audiovisual world that can be used on an iPhone. In this video, technicians use a ladder and streamer to film a dancer. At the moment of throwing these pieces of paper, they drop the iPhone from the top of the ladder to create a motion recording, a recording crane or crane shot, as they baptize it.

Obviously there is a cushion that cushions the fall of the terminal to continue conserving your iPhone, otherwise the experiment would have been quite expensive. But it is a very graphic example of what can be done by recording a moving object or space, creating spectacular images.

Don’t forget about lighting effects

To make a short creative video, you can help yourself with lighting effects and unimaginable objects. In the Apple video, the professionals propose a very succulent video in which you only need a bike wheel, a flashlight, a wheelchair, a duct tape and an iPhone, of course. With all this, create a spiral of light that can be reflected on a person’s face to create an intriguing and scary video.

They also advise playing with shadows and dark areas, emitting bursts of light that can leave a dark video clip and a total candidate for a horror or thriller movie.

Activate exposure lock

The iPhone, as a general rule, automatically focuses and marks the degree of exposure. This is good for quick and uncomplicated photos, but may not be optimal under certain circumstances.

If you are going to record a scene in a place that has constant lighting and where you are going to focus the camera on a specific element, perhaps it is better for you activate exposure lock. This setting allows that, before any movement of your hand or of the object / person, the iPhone will not focus the camera again.

Thus, the video does not spoil and will maintain the same focus, something that is perfect for recording without a tripod. To achieve this, just keep your finger pressed on the screen until you see the option ‘AE / AF lock‘. In addition, a sun symbol usually appears to adjust the brightness of the scene.

Download an app to edit videos

Finally, a good video cannot be shared on the internet. without first editing it. Tasks such as adjusting the contrast or saturation of the image, adding a filter that adorns the scene, cutting out the parts that have not been well or adding background sounds are crucial for the video to have that professional touch.

Therefore, on iOS you will find several very popular applications in this area and that you can quickly download to make adjustments to your recordings. We are going to review some of the most outstanding apps for editing videos on iOS.

Filmora Go

It is one of the most complete editors you can get for iOS. Recognized on all platforms, it offers a versatile, lightweight and intuitive mobile application, seeking user comfort. In terms of functions, you have the possibility of using 6 audio tracks, a timeline to insert elements, headers and transitions to decorate the video, etc.

LumaFusion

Without a doubt, it is the best video editor for iPhone and iPad. It is the most professional and complete application, resembling other programs such as Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro. It has a chrome layer effect, blur, distortion, styles and speed adjustment between 18 and 240 FPS, as well as up to 12 sound tracks . The bad? That it is exclusively paid, and not precisely with a price that is too cheap.

Do you think these tips are useful to improve videos with the iPhone?