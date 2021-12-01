5 Hygiene measures that you should continue to take to avoid getting covid-19

Take note and do not forget to continue taking care of covid-19, if you take care of yourself, you take care of those around you!

In most of our country, traffic lights have reached the long-awaited green color, people return to their workplaces and in several schools classes are already face-to-face. Is it time to relax and forget about prevention measures? Do not pass! Before you lower your guard and take off your mask, you should read this …

As vaccination campaigns in Mexico progress, you and your family are likely to feel more at ease. Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine prevents

the disease, but scientists have not yet determined whether a person who has already received their doses could transmit the virus; On the other hand, in some European countries the delta plus variant has caused the number of infections to skyrocket again, so it is important to continue taking care of ourselves.

Perhaps you have already carried out some hygiene measures before and you just have to redouble your efforts. Check them out!

By Diana Matozo

5 Hygiene measures that you must continue to take to avoid catching coronavirus

Avoid going to the supermarket

After the confinement, now it even beats you to accompany your mother to buy the pantry. Ok, just try not to be accompanied by all your relatives, it is not cool to see the supermarkets and other closed places with up to five members of a single family … and without keeping a healthy distance! If you want to meet, do it in outdoor spaces and with all the measures indicated by the health offices of your locality.

WATCH THE POSITIVE SIDE: The aisles of the store will not be crowded and your purchases will be made faster.

Continue with mask

According to health experts, social distancing and the use of a mask are measures that should continue until a certain level of herd immunity is reached.

WATCH THE POSITIVE SIDE: Surely you have gotten less sick with the flu. In addition, you can make the mask one more accessory to complement your outfit, take advantage of it and get creative!

Say “yes” to antibacterial gel and frequent hand washing

If before quarantine you were not used to this practice, adopt it, regardless of what the traffic lights indicate.

WATCH THE POSITIVE SIDE: You will be more protected against all kinds of bugs that could cause you not only a respiratory condition, but also another type.

Ventilate your room

The World Health Organization (WHO) ensures that the risk of the virus spreading is high in closed spaces with little ventilation. Open doors and windows to remove stale air from your room.

WATCH THE POSITIVE SIDE: Nothing like sleeping, resting or staying in a cool room that gives you the feeling that you are safe there.

Don’t skip the filters

If you are already in face-to-face classes, allow your temperature to be taken at the entrance and for the teachers to check if you are wearing the appropriate mask. Even if you and your friends die for hugging, they better not do it; the new normal demands it.

WATCH THE POSITIVE SIDE: If they respect the instructions of the school authorities, they will be safer and avoid contagion, does it beat you?

