The Ascent is an action RPG title, developed by Neon Giant and set in a vast cyberpunk world, where through the fall of The Ascent Group, players will have to take up arms to protect their district, fighting hostile gangs and other corporations. as they investigate the cause of all problems in a world in chaos. The Ascent will be enjoyed from an isometric perspective with RPG action elements as players acquire different weapons and more to defeat enemies. All these without a single loading screen when going from one area to the other.

Although, there is no doubt that The Ascent will be a great exclusive that will perform great in both generations, since its creators commented that they have achieved the Balance between Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions with The Ascent. Now, as we await its launch tomorrow, July 29, 2021, we have learned through IdleSloth via Twitter, which have been Leaked 5 hours of The Ascent gameplay, in the form of chapters. Therefore, before watching these videos, we remind you that they contain SPOILERS.

The Ascent will be available tomorrow on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, and can be enjoyed at 4K Ultra HD and 60 FPS along with the Smart Delivery function. Of course, this long-awaited and frantic action game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the same day it is released.