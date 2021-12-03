Christmas is very close and with it all the old customs that we dust off year after year. The big family meals, the dodgy knitted sweaters, and the Christmas movie marathon. In particular, this last custom seems to have found a place in all families. Who among us does not go through Christmas Day without enjoying a moving story that makes us move to tears? But maybe this is the year to change the habit and start a new one. How about watching horror Christmas movies?

We mean the darkest, most sinister, and sometimes funniest fables of Christmas. Those that challenge the spirit of the dates and also take them to unknown places. From Santa Claus with axes instead of gift bags, to murderous elves. There is a whole selection waiting to be the sinister soul of the future parties.

We invite you to review this collection of classics, novelties and little unknown gems of horror movies set at Christmas. They are all subversive, slightly mocking and without a doubt, the best antidote for the sweetest moments of the holidays. Do you want to have a different time during December and feel fear instead of the sweetest emotions? This list is for you.

‘Krampus: The Terror of Christmas’

In some European countries, Santa Claus has a terrifying reverse that, instead of gifts, distributes punishments. This Christmas horror movie by Michael Dougherty explores the legend and brings it back to our time. With Toni Collette on her umpteenth visit to the horror movies, the film has a mocking and grotesque sense of humor that will surprise you. As if that weren’t enough, it is also an underhanded criticism of the hypocrisy of parties and family life.

Are you one of those who deplores family dinner and the enforced harmony between relatives? this movie is for you.

‘Saint’

This very dark fantasy about revenge, fear and what is hidden in the darkness of hypocritical promises is also a ghost story. One scary enough to make your hair stand on end. When a rural Dutch town decides to kill the local Bishop, it will unleash a curse on a fearsome scale.

It will also create the most terrifying punishment for the disbelievers and a future inheritance that will accompany the descendants of the assassins. This Christmas horror movie that reverses the Candyman tale will give you a few shocks and a few things to think about, but most of all it will leave you baffled by its strange ending.

‘Silent night, deadly night’

A serial killer cannot be missing from every collection of Christmas horror movies. Much less one who, traumatized to agonizing levels, is determined to kill anyone who stands in his way. This remake of the 1980s slasher of the same name takes the terrifying Santa Claus formula to a whole new level.

But at the same time, it sets off a curious mechanism of satirical irony about the holidays. While a small North American town celebrates Christmas, death will stalk with a beard and a red suit. Much more symbolic, disturbing and distressing than its first version, it is the ideal film for lovers of horror in its purest form.

‘The Children – Killer Sons’

Scary kids are always high on the Christmas horror movie list. And in this case, they are an ingenious twist on the traditional protagonists of the most important dates of the year. When the children of two couples become brutal murderers, Christmas and all its symbolism will change radically.

Considered by English critics a strange subversion to traditional fairy tales, Murderous Sons also a look at inexplicable fear. Ideal for a quiet night after Christmas dinner.

‘Do not open until Christmas’

Did it happen to you as a child that a man disguised as Santa Claus terrified you? The Christmas horror movie builds a quirky premise out of that experience and creates a festival of horrors through seemingly inconsequential trauma. A serial killer will try to atone for the terrifying memory through a real bloodbath and dress up of the protagonist of Christmas.

But beyond that, Do not open until Christmas, it’s a peculiar look into fear turned into something stranger. With its explicit gore and baffling scenes, it is the special choice for those who are not startled by almost anything.