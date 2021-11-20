When we talk about difficult Xbox Series X games it is impossible to omit the titles of From Software. It has been earned fame about their games, being a major challenge for any player. The difficulty of video games sparks some debate about its accessibility, as many players give up playing Dark Souls and other games due to their complexity. To face the hardest Xbox Series X games You have to steel yourself because it’s easy to get frustrated.

The games put obstacles to the players, but some carry that difficulty to the extreme. They are not impossible, but they do pose a greater challenge than other kinder games. In that sense, we can find games of role playing, roguelike or even platforming willing to make life impossible for us. Therefore, the following games on the list it will take you many hours to finish them, but don’t give up trying.

The playability of these titles is very gratifying and learning the patterns is key to moving forward more easily. Nor have we forgotten Cuphead, which has a very different style and a devilish difficulty. In short, they are games that penalize error with death, so you will have to repeat over and over the same clashes or levels. And yet, the difficulty is the main charm of these proposals. Do you dare with these challenges?

Top 5 hardest Xbox Series X games

These are the 5 hardest Xbox Series X games well for its fights or its frenzied gameplay. No doubt you will need patience to complete these games because sometimes you will have to repeat the same level and again.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a title developed by FromSoftware, the same studio that once made Bloodborne and the Dark Souls franchise. In the game We take control of the one-armed Wolf, a warrior who has fallen from grace and that he has been rescued from death. In his day we promised to protect a lord descended from an ancient lineage and now we are the target of the Ashina clan. One fine day, said gentleman is captured and this makes us have to restore our honor. The entire game takes place in Japan, during the Sengoku era. During the adventure, very powerful enemies await us that will put our skills to the test. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has texts and voices in Spanish.

On the surface, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice seems like the least difficult game from From Software, but no. The game has very interesting fights with powerful bosses who they will take away your sleep. Miyazaki has managed to create an experience with its own identity set in feudal Japan, but which has the essence of the study on many levels. Again, the key is to master every move and memorize the attacks of bosses to avoid every hit.

DOOM Eternal

DOOM is a consolidated franchise within the world of video games, hence id Software continues to bet on launching new installments. In DOOM Eternal demons have invaded Earth and our mission is to send them back to hell, while we discover the origins of the Slayer. Once again we meet a dizzying pace of play and a not inconsiderable arsenal of weapons. In addition, as usual in the saga, it has brutal executions of the most varied and bloody. DOOM Eternal has a multiplayer mode (battlemode) 2 vs 1 that has been developed from scratch. In said mode, a Slayer faces two player-controlled demons. The title has voices and subtitles in Spanish.

DOOM Eternal is one of the best shooter you can play, but not everyone is prepared for this hell. The marine faces waves of demonic enemies in a complex level design more vertical that hides secrets. Although the difficulty can be adjusted up front, the DOOM Eternal experience is always frantic and very intense. You have to play smart to take advantage of the ammo, armor or lives provided by the environment.

Hades

Developed by the same studio that Bastion did in its day, on this occasion they have launched a roguelike type game with a lot of action and an atmosphere that catches us from minute one. In Hades we are an immortal prince of the underworld who has the powers and weapons of Olympus. Our mission is escape from the clutches of the god of death. According to the developers, the game offers a narrative and world-building richness worth noting.

In this roguelike highlights hack and slash combat So much fun and at the same time demanding. Any mistake in the fighting could make lose it all and that feeling is very frustrating. The main character’s goal is escape from this hell, but it is essential to master the movements and skills to go out victorious of every combat. The more you progress, the more difficult things will get.

Cuphead

It is a 2D platform video game (shot ’em up) developed and distributed by StudioMDHR. The game was subtitled “Don’t Make Deals with the Devil” and received rave reviews from the public. The story centers on Cuphead and Mugman, two brothers who they make a deal with the devil in order to preserve their souls after losing to him in a casino. The main mission of the protagonists is to collect the contracts from those who owe the Devil. Cuphead has a very simple gameplay in which we will have to collect powers and bonuses to face enemies. The history It is divided into 4 islands that have several levels, and can be played single or multiplayer.

Cuphead draws a lot of attention for its cute art design, inspired by the animation of the 30s. But don’t be fooled by its friendly characters, as the levels are full of threats that can take your life at any time. Of course, you can get improved weapons and other advantages to make the adventure more bearable. Study the patterns of the enemies, show your reflexes and choose the best moment to give them the final shot.

Elden ring

It is an action-adventure RPG developed by From Software and distributed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The argument has been written together with George RR Martin (Game of Thrones writer), is based on a hero who goes on an adventure to gain the upper hand in a war with an artifact. This protagonist can be adapted to three classes: Hunter (who will use a long bow as his main weapon), a warrior (who will have a good-sized club and a shield) or a sorcerer (who will be able to use magic from a magic book, even invocations).

You might be surprised to see Elden Ring here, but once again we are going to spill blood, sweat and tears to complete the game. Unlike the Souls, Elden Ring it seems more accessible in terms of difficulty, but that does not mean that it is a walk. Some mechanics have been implemented that they can be of great help in boss fights like summons. However, even the weakest enemy can be lethal If you let your guard down

In this list we have included what’s new from From Software, which has already shown incredible boss fights that will make us tremble. Elden Ring is reminiscent of Dark Souls in many ways, reason enough to appear in this ranking. If you are looking for other proposals, do not miss which are the most difficult games in history because you will find titles from other platforms.