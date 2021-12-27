The Canadian film director Jean-Marc Vallée died last Sunday, December 26, 2021. The news came out through a press release from his agency in which it was reported that the director’s departure occurred at his home, near of the Canadian city Quebec, without specifying the reason. Jean-Marc Vallée was 58 years old.

His film career began in 1995 with the premiere of Les fleurs magiques. That same year he presented List noire. Those were the opening productions of a highly valued career. HBO, the company with which he made Big Little Lies, one of the most important series of recent years, issued a statement in which it referred to the work of Jean-Marc Vallée:

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with deeply visceral and emotional truth.”

The following was added to this comment: “He was also an enormously loving man who invested his whole being with all the actors he directed“His work in television and film format includes several notable projects. Below we share a list of works that can be seen to know his film and television work.

Jean-Marc Vallée’s work in five productions

Les fleurs magiques

Is he film Jean-Marc Vallée initial. Although 1995 seems like a very distant time, approaching this production is convenient to explore the first interests of performing. At the same time, it is a good occasion to contrast moments and technological resources applied to cinema.

CRAZY

It could be seen as the first commercial film by Jean-Marc Vallée. CRAZY premiered in 2005. The film was based on homosexuality during the 70’s, seen from the perspective of a teenager who must face different obstacles due to his interests. The film was critically well received and, within the Quebec market, was a commercial success, grossing more than $ 6 million.

Dallas Buyers Club

Jean-Marc Vallée’s most important film. It was released at the end of 2015. The film focuses on different marginalized communities from different points of view. If the title doesn’t quite work for reference, Dallas Buyers Club remembered for the performances given by Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, perhaps the most acclaimed of their careers, packed with performances of caliber. They both won an Oscar for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. The film was nominated in the Best Picture category.

Big Little Lies

Jean-Marc Vallée shaped this HBO Max series, working as an executive producer. The drama, especially during its first season, made a name for itself in almost any industry associated with film and television. A remarkable production from the aesthetic and narrative point of view.

Sharp Objects

His last job. Sharp Objects, also known as Open wounds, it was a psychological thriller miniseries. The production was based on the novel by Gillian Flynn. The story starred Amy Adams, who played Camille Preaker, a reporter investigating the murder of two girls in her hometown.

Jean-Marc Vallée went from making small productions to entering the Hollywood industry with a couple of important works in the contemporary history of series and cinema. The Hollywood Reporter recalls a comment that the director said during an interview in 2016, in relation to what it represented for him to have reached the highest point in the industry: “The dream. Dreams can come true. I’m living the dream right now“.