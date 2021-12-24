The celebration of the Christmas And to make the most of these dates you should not forget to celebrate with your loved ones with details to achieve an unforgettable moment.

This time we bring you a series of recommendations of what to buy on Amazon Prime, for last minute purchases, if you have forgotten the best detail for your family members.

Charming Christmas and a gift card

A gift card is the most practical thing you can give today and have a detail with the people with whom you will celebrate these days.

Amazon.com Digital Gift Card

An Amazon Echo

Smart speakers are a genius and you simply cannot stop having one of these devices at home, since they are great assistants in your daily activities, especially when having to manipulate smart devices.

New Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Edition) – HD Smart Display with Alexa and 2MP Camera – Black

Fire TV Stick

Convert any screen TV into a device with which you can live the best entertainment experience, with a complement that allows you to play streaming content and live a wide content experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV control) and Dolby Vision

Multi-capsule coffee maker

The Avera multi-capsule coffee machine is one of the best experiences you will live right now, to take advantage of the experience of drinking capsule coffee.

AVERA, Multi Capsule Coffee Maker. Use a coffee machine for your nespresso capsules, dolce gusto and coffee beans.

Practical washing machine

This device is a unique accessory to turn any container into a washing machine for small garments such as face masks.

Sugoyi Mini Washer, Portable Mini Ultrasonic Washer Travel Washer Washer Cleaner Cleaning Tool (Pink)

Now read: