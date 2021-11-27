2021 is over. In the blink of an eye we are reaching the last month of this also complicated year, which despite everything, has left us with great premieres and truly memorable months if we talk about video games. As is customary, November marked the end of the strong season and with it comes a December considerably less loaded with exciting releases. Despite the above, the reality is that the next four weeks we still have a couple of quite interesting titles in store. For this reason, We present to you five games that we believe, you should have very present on your radar and that of course, they will be hitting the market in the next few days.

Solar Ash

Annapurna’s name has become one of the most recognized in the entire medium. The work of this small publisher publishing all kinds of interesting independent proposals is almost impeccable, so every time something comes out under his label, it is important to keep an eye on it. This December 2 will be released Solar Ash, a game from the studio that a few years ago delighted us with the sensational Hyper Light Drifter. On this occasion, we will travel a world that is totally in three dimensions and that promises to surprise us with all kinds of crazy ideas both at the level of gameplay, narrative and even in its audiovisual presentation. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be a new indie gem on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Who says video games can’t help you get that much smarter? If you thought it had been all for the Nintendo Switch exclusives, we inform you that this December 3 will be launching one more under the name of Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, a new installment in the Nintendo Brain Training series that this time will start our minds moving in a much more dynamic, fun and clear way, as its name suggests, competitive. Get ready to put your memory, reflexes and problem-solving speed to the test with this promising puzzle title in which you’ll be able to play with up to three more friends in different challenges. One of those games more than ideal for the holidays.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Without a doubt, Final Fantasy XIV currently stands as one of the largest success stories in the entire medium if we talk about video games as a service. After a very difficult start several years ago, the Square Enix MMORPG has found the right way to maintain a passionate and very large fan base that does not stop playing. This December 7 will be quite an event when Endwalker, the fourth expansion of said online title, is officially launched on PS4, PS5 and PC. From what we have seen so far, it seems that we are facing the largest and most ambitious expansion that the project has seen so far, in addition to the fact that, of course, it bears the great responsibility of being the base on which it will continue to be built for the future of the game.

Halo: Infinite

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games of this year. After unfortunately it could not leave for the premiere of the new Xbox, the Halo: Infinite single-player campaign is finally ready to hit the market, this after its multiplayer mode, which is completely free, was launched from very successful way a few days ago. Following the events we saw in Halo 5: Guardians and throughout the Reclaimer Saga, Master Chief will now have to freely explore the Zeta Halo to confront the Banished, a faction that broke away from the Covenant and has mysterious intentions with this new facility in ring shape. Yes, this time we are presented with an open world that we can explore at our leisure, full of primary and secondary activities. The truth is that we can no longer wait to enjoy our favorite Spartan on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Loop Hero

As we told you about Annapurna, Devolver Digital is another of the great publishers of the medium whenever we talk about publishing independent projects. Among everything that this company launched throughout 2021, in March we had Loop Hero. Yes, you may wonder why it is that if it already came out, it is on our list. The thing is that until this December 9 we will have it on the Nintendo Switch, probably the best way to enjoy this very well achieved Roguelike that is coming to us from the hand of a Russian studio. Although its card system could be quite intimidating for anyone, since we are the ones in charge of basically building the game world, the reality is that anyone can take it and yes, it is brutally fun.