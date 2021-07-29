The summer of 2021 has been truly intense when it comes to video game releases. We say the above because normally, both June and July, are usually considerably quiet months where there are one or two premieres that really attract attention, a matter that, as we all know, did not happen this year, because we had several games that were stolen. the looks and of course, our wallets. August comes as this bridge that will connect us to the so-called strong season of premieres and although it just feels like a slowdown in releases, there are several names that we believe, you should keep in mind. Here we present those that for us, are five games that you cannot lose track of during the next four weeks. We await your comments in this regard.

12 minutes

Experimentation will always be very important for any entertainment medium, especially one like video games. It is precisely in that part that 12 Minutes falls, a title that is quite complicated to describe and that, without a doubt, has attracted a lot of attention since its reveal at E3 2019. From the hand of Annapurna Interactive, on August 19 we will meet this curious independent game that we will put in a time loop in which little by little we will discover its intricate history, this through decision-making and puzzle solving. Something also extremely interesting about this particular title is that it will only come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. At the moment nothing has been said about its possible premiere on other platforms.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Yes, we know. The idea of ​​replaying such a recent title is probably not the most attractive, however, you have to consider that Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is much more than just a graphic and technical improvement of what we saw in 2020. In addition to Of course, the game will be improved to take advantage of many of the PS5’s capabilities, it will have an expansion that will considerably expand its history and world, letting us explore a completely new island that houses its own secrets and mysteries. It seems to us that the simple fact of knowing more about the life of Jin Sakai and in general everything that surrounds him, makes this PlayStation exclusive something that we undoubtedly want to play now. Expect it this August 20 on both PS4 and PlayStation 5.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

The famous sci-fi horror saga is back. The truth is that no matter when we find ourselves, Alien always finds a way to be represented in video games, sometimes with great titles but also, with experiences that we would like to be able to erase from our memories. From the hand of the not so well known, Cold Iron Studios, this August 24 we will be meeting Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a third-person shooter completely focused on the multiplayer where together with two more friends, we will have to fight our way through hordes of xenomorphs to get out alive. The truth is that this specific game is a real fluke that could have any result, so we recommend you investigate it and see opinions about it, before giving it a try.

Psychonauts 2

Most likely, the game we look forward to the most this August. After a tough and very long development process which was driven by the purchase by Microsoft, Double Fine and the legendary Tim Schafer are ready to release Psychonauts 2, a sequel to the great cult classic of 2005. This time around , the developer studio went as crazy as possible to present a three-dimensional platformer full of great ideas and magic. Really, if for some reason you did not have this title on your radar, we recommend you write it down, as we are sure, it will give a lot to talk about when it is launching this day 25 on the Xbox One, PS4, PC and Xbox Series X | S.

Baldo

The tricky thing about indie games is knowing what’s worth and what’s not, this among tons of different titles that are published daily. Well, it seems that Baldo, a new proposal from a small Italian studio, will be one of those that do deserve our attention. From the moment you see this title running, you can tell that there is something truly special, in part thanks to the fact that its art is heavily inspired by the legendary Studio Ghibli movies, and its gameplay in The Legend of Zelda. Winning combination. We can’t wait to get our hands on it anymore now that it’s launching on August 27 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.