The gaming world is ready to get dressed up again with a new celebration of The Game Awards, without a doubt, the most prestigious awards for the medium. 2021 has been a truly outstanding year for video games, so the fight for one of these awards will not be easy. Among the dozens of titles nominated in the different categories, there are five in particular that undoubtedly are emerging to become the main protagonists of the night, the same ones that we will talk about below so that during the ceremony, you pay special attention. Which do you think will be the king.

Remember that the transmission of The Game Awards 2021 It will take place this December 9 at 7:00 PM Central Mexico time.

Deathloop

Unbelievably, many doubted what the Dishonored parents could do with an entirely new IP, yet of course, Arkane has made a name for himself in the business in recent years. Deathloop came exclusively to the PS5 and again, it became clear how special is the way this French studio works, especially when it comes to making immersive sims. The structure and way in which this title works in a general way, is something that has simply not been seen. His non-linear narrative and how he delegates almost all the responsibility to the player at the time of forming his own story, blew our minds every second thanks to the revolutionary way in which things are presented. Leaving Black Reef and all that it houses was one of the best experiences of the year and thanks to its nine nominations including Game of the Year, we believe Deathloop will be one of the winners of the night.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games went from being a studio that Sony did not trust at all despite their long relationship, to one of the greatest jewels of the PlayStation Studios. With everything and that months before Spider-Man: Miles Morales had been released under his name, the developers of Spyro decided that it was a good time for a new adventure by their famous duo. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was much more than just a new installment of this beloved franchise, because in addition to being a vision of what the technology of a PS5 can do, it proposed a lot of new ideas on how it is that a shooter in third modern person, it should work. Impressively, the most recent Lombax and robot title appears as the second most nominated title for The Game Awards with six chances to win an award including Game of the Year.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is one of those video games that most likely should not even exist, because after how its sequels fared in the commercial issue, it is truly miraculous that we are now talking about the new adventure of Raz and company. After having started a complicated development process that even had a Kickstarter campaign, Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft to join the ranks of Xbox Studios and thus, finally be able to finish with Psychonauts 2. It would have been a real misfortune if the world did not He would have been able to enjoy once again the talent of Tim Schafer and his team, since in his most recent job the only thing he achieves is to confirm his position as a legend in this medium. The good news here is that the press is acknowledging all of the above, as the game appears as one of the most nominated for The Game Awards with great chances of winning several of these categories in which by the way, it competes for the coveted GOTY.

It Takes Two

Without a doubt, the biggest surprise within the six games nominated for title of the year at The Game Awards. After leaving us with a not so pleasant taste in our mouths with what was A Way Out, the always mediatic Josef Fares, returned to his old ways with a title that basically redefines what we know as cooperative gaming, this through a brilliantly good game designed in which two people have to work yes or yes to reach the goal. On top of all this, we have a spectacular adventure full of nuances in which the main characters are not the same ones who started the journey. Its five different nominations make this specific title, one of the big stars of the night that we are sure, will shine brightly when it comes time to meet the winners.

Resident Evil: Village

One of the great controversies that occurred at the time of the announcement of the games that this year would be competing for the coveted title of Game of the Year. Resident Evil: Village is brilliant and a lot of its technology spearheads within the medium, but we also have to accept that in terms of gameplay and level design, Capcom took very little risk, sticking to the Resident Evil VII formula for present this memorable, but not very innovative proposal. Due to the above, for many, the most recent representative of the beloved franchise of the parents of Street Fighter does not deserve all the nominations in which he is within The Game Awards, however, it seems complicated that something like this is going to stop him to be one of the great protagonists of the night.