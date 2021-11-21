Ipad mini

The new iPad mini is available in four colors and capacities of 64 and 256GB.

(Courtesy)



It is undeniable that Apple fans should not be convinced of the benefits of the products that the Californian brand launches on the market. In the case of the iPad mini, we have to highlight its versatility as its most important quality. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is a great ally for travelers and people with creative jobs. Be it to take video calls or – its 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera makes a big difference – to play video games or watch series during a flight or even to take notes and sign documents with the help of the Apple Pencil, this is an ideal device. Its battery lasts all day thanks to the A15 Bionic chip and is available in four colors and capacities of 64 and 256GB. Its entry price is 13,499 pesos in its simplest version.

Honor 50 Phone

The prices of the new Honor 50 range from 12,999 to 15,999 pesos.

(Courtesy)



With the launch of the HONOR 50, the Chinese brand shows its determination to conquer the Mexican market with high-end equipment after its independence. Its lightweight anatomy contrasts with its power and amazing capabilities. The HONOR 50 integrates a 6.57-inch 75º curved OLED screen that supports Full High Definition of 2,340×1,080; it can also display 1.07 billion colors. Its battery can go from 3% to 70% with just 20 minutes of charge and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor has increased the processing power of the AI ​​by 123% compared to the previous generation. Another great advantage is that this device already has access to Google Mobile Services (GMS) with unrestricted access to the Google Play Store. Regarding its photography and video capabilities, it has a 108 MP quad rear camera – also an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP deeper one – and a 32MP front camera, with a 90º angle of view, so that users can take perfect selfies and videos regardless of the number of people or the breadth of landscapes, as the algorithm will automatically adjust to capture them all with the wide angle lens. The HONOR 50 also offers more flexibility to record content from different angles and perspectives, as users can switch between the front and rear cameras at the same time with six Multi-Video recording modes, offering a premium recording experience, which is often use the professionals. The HONOR 50 will be available through Telcel, AT&T, Liverpool, Sears and the HONOR ecommerce page, where the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at 12,999 pesos and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 15,999 pesos.

Google Nest Camera

This equipment is already available in Mexico in Liverpool, Radio Shack, Palacio de Hierro, Mercado Libre, Home Depot and Mixup, among others.

(Courtesy)



The Google Nest camera and doorbell have finally arrived in Mexico for those who want to make their home an increasingly intelligent space. The battery-powered camera is a versatile piece of equipment that can be installed indoors and outdoors. With a video quality of 1080p, it has night vision and HDR, which allows you to see what is in the frame during the day and at night. Accessible from the Google Home app, it allows us to see what happens live 24/7 and past events within a period of up to three hours. Made with high-strength materials, the camera has been designed to look good in any eco-conscious space, as 45% of all plastic parts have been produced with 45% post-consumer recycled material. Another great advantage is that the equipment allows you to customize the moments in which the camera records automatically. This equipment is already available in Mexico in Liverpool, Radio Shack, Palacio de Hierro, Mercado Libre, Home Depot and Mixup, among others at a price of 4,499 pesos.