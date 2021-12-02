By the way that today is December 1, it is worth remembering some names of famous people living with HIV. Although some years ago it was believed to be a fatal disease, today it is quite different. There is still no cure or vaccine, but treatments have been developed that prevent the progression to the most serious stage known as AIDS.

To date, the origin of this disease and how it came to humans is unknown. It is thought that the first cases occurred in the middle of the 20th century but it has never been proven. Instead, it wasn’t until 1983 that the name HIV was used to describe it.

Progress that has been made

The biggest problem is that there is no cure or solution for the disease. Although at the beginning of this 2021 the first vaccine in history was presented that advanced to phase three of clinical trials. With this, a new opportunity opens up to achieve one of the greatest feats in the history of Medicine.

There is still a long way to go, but if it does show an adequate operation, the current goal of the United Nations (UN) could be met. The aim is to eradicate HIV / AIDS by 2030.

Now, since this new disease was baptized, there have been 36.3 million fatalities. In 2020 alone, 680 thousand people died of AIDS-related causes and 1.5 million people were infected by the virus.

For its part, among the most important advances that have been achieved and are already available to patients are antiretrovirals. Strict discipline is required for lifetime consumption but they have shown high efficacy. Thanks to this alternative, there are celebrities who live with HIV and have avoided developing AIDS.

In this vein, below we share the names of those who have been infected but are still alive thanks to current treatments. One of the most notorious is basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who announced he had HIV in 1991. Thus, for 30 years he has controlled the infection.

While one of the most recent cases of celebrities living with HIV is actor Charlie Sheen. In 2015, she announced her condition and immediately began drug treatment. In addition, we also share the names of other personalities who died of AIDS.