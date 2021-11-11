5 everyday watches perfect for your collection

Irony Sistem 51, by Swatch

An automatic movement for five thousand pesos or less? Yes, we do, and more so if you have the backing of Swatch. This watch is perfect to enter the world of watchmaking beyond quartz with a minimal investment. With only 51 pieces, a center screw, and a 90-hour power reserve, this watch may be the start of a new obsession. There are them with different complications, so take the time to decide your favorite.

Iconic Link Automatic by Daniel Wellington

Another who ventured to make a low-cost mechanical watch is Daniel Wellington, and we quite like the result. Here, the classic 40mm Iconic Link is showcased with shiny hands and numerals and a slightly wider date display than normal. The result is a mechanical piece of less than nine thousand pesos, with the perfect look to be used on a day-to-day basis, in a variety of settings.

Oversized Slim Runway Black-Tone Watch by Michael Kors

In the world of “consumer” watchmaking it is difficult to find a total black as well executed as this one. Sporty, bold and with good finishes, this is a perfect watch for everyday use. It is made of stainless steel and has a 44mm case. Perfect for a bold yet elegant look.

Digital Underground by Guess

In life you always need a heavy-duty watch, and in that sense, this Guess watch is ideal. Its robust case gives it a rugged and aggressive touch, while its silicone strap makes it ideal to endure in difficult weather environments. In addition, we love that it is a digital movement, as they are less and less common.

Dark Taste by Swatch

No matter how many you have seen, a skeleton watch never loses its charm. Such is the case with this quartz watch from the Swatch brand, which will attract attention – and will retain it for whole minutes – from the first moment.