The software of the Chinese brand provides you the possibility to establish a sidebar on which you can introduce some applications for faster access to it.

Are functions they will work perfectly with the new release of the company, since they belong to lower versions of EMUI . So here you have certain tricks to get the most out of your Huawei smartphone.

To access this functionality, all you have to do is swipe your finger from one side of the screen to the center. The address is indifferent, in this way it is better adjusted according to the use of the user.

Modify notifications

This particularity is quite useful if you are one of those who have an infinity of messages in their email inbox. With it you will leave behind that anxiety that you think you see notification numbers so high.

If you enter ‘Notifications’ from the settings of your Huawei you can modify how notifications appear, either with a numerical figure or a period.

Navigate through gestures

As is customary in current customization layers, EMUI also has a bar in the lower zone from which you can go back or to the home screen. However, it allows you to toggle this option with gesture navigation.

This not only guarantees you more screen space, but also a faster and more agile scrolling speed on the smartphone. To activate this function you have to access the device settings.

Once inside, go to the bottom and select ‘System and updates’. Then click on ‘System navigation’ and choose the option you prefer. Curiously, you can manage your cell phone through an alternative called ‘navigation dock’ that will work as a joystick.

Set a usage limit

Spending too much time in front of the screen is not not recommended at all. This function will help you solve both these types of situations and distractions during study or work.

The option is called ‘Digital balance’ and thanks to it you can set the time during which you can use a specific application or the terminal itself. When you come across the function in the settings you must activate ‘Time of use management’. From there you can set time that you can use the app or set a schedule where you will not be able to use the phone.

Photo with screen off

On more than one occasion you have surely lost the opportunity to photograph a unique moment. In this situation, Huawei has a functionality to take an image without unlocking the device only with double tap followed by the volume decrease button.

To activate this interesting option, go to the ‘Accessibility functions’ section and click on ‘Shortcuts and gestures’. You will find a choice called ‘Quick snapshot’ that you should point out.