One of the New Years resolutions is usually a change of habitsIn other words, taking actions in your day-to-day life that have a positive impact on long-term health.

There are some that are more difficult to achieve than others, so here we leave you some habits that could be simple and that can have a very positive impact on your day to day.

What are habits?

First of all, we have to know what a habit really is. Habits would be one low-level automation. They are a subcortical transfer that repeats, repeats, and repeats. It would be a very strong neuroplasticity, but from something that is not cognitively flexible, it is something overlearned.

A habit is automated depending on how simple or complex it is, on the reward they give. The higher the reward, the more it helps to memorize. Habits depend on whether they are hedonic, simple or complex, etc.

The mechanisms of this type of behavior depend on personality traits, types of compulsion, initial aversion state, context, environment, etc.





Drink more water

The hydration It is one of the key points of health and, despite this, it is very forgotten. Being hydrated is not just drinking 2 liters of water a day and that’s it, because this will depend on metabolism, body mass, level of physical exercise, etc.

Something to keep in mind to know if we are properly hydrated, is the urine color, that is, the darker our urine, the lower the hydration level we will have.

We must be clear that, so that we really know that we are properly hydrated, the color of the urine must be light yellow (like lemon juice). To do this, we will have to drink between 2 and 4 liters of water, everything will depend on the above.

Include more plant-based foods

Vegetables are foods that do or do have to be included in our diet on a daily basis. If, for example, you do not like legumes, which are usually the most common plant-based foods that you least like, we can include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, etc.

We don’t have to go from not eating any of these foods to basing our diet on them; but, for example, include some fruit or vegetables in our Main meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) would be a great idea.





Go for a walk in the sun

Going for a walk is one of the simplest sports practices to do. You do not need a lot of time, specific equipment or go very far to practice it. In addition, it has many benefits such as:

Improved cardiovascular health Decreased muscle mass in older adults Mood improvement

On the other hand, doing it when there is sun also has other benefits such as:

Synthesis of vitamin D Lowers blood pressure because there is usually vasodilation Activation of the suprachiasmatic nucleus of the hypothalamus Melatonin synthesis as night approaches

Train strength

When we talk about strength training, we usually focus only on the gym, on lifting weights and increasing our muscle mass a lot, but nothing is further from the truth.

You can perfectly do strength training at home with minimal equipment. With this we will be able to give a stronger stimulus to our muscle mass than if we are walking, obtaining many benefits.

read

Setting intellectual goals for ourselves will also reinforce our esteem. Today, cognitive laziness is the order of the day, so at least one book a month would have to read.

They need not be dense books on history or philosophy; read what you like the most, but read.

