5 easy and healthy snacks to snack between meals

We are going to teach you a series of healthy snack alternatives that you can prepare at home and that will be able to calm your anxiety. In addition to providing many nutrients.

Last update: January 06, 2022

Preparing healthy snacks is important to avoid anxiety between meals, being able to also improve the contribution of essential nutrients. For this reason, we are going to show you some options so that the diet does not lose quality, while increasing adherence to it. They are simple recipes with few ingredients.

Before remembering that a diet must be balanced and varied in order to be considered healthy. It is essential to maintain a good state of body composition.

1. Red pepper with guacamole

The fatty acids of the omega 3 series are essential in order to reduce the risk of developing complex pathologies, such as those of the cardiovascular type. This is evidenced by a research published in The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Avocado is one of the foods with the highest concentration of these lipids.

To prepare bell pepper with guacamole in a simple way, it is best to cut the vegetable into small pieces and accompany it with a couple of tablespoons of avocado. There is even the option of adding a piece of good quality toast in the recipe, especially if you are going to do physical activity next.

Guacamole is a food rich in healthy fats. If you are going to exercise later, combine it with bread.

2. Apple with peanut butter

Nuts are foods considered healthy. They manage to provide a good amount of minerals, such as calcium.

This element is essential to ensure that the bones remain strong, reducing the incidence of osteoporosis over the years. However, it must be ensured that vitamin D levels are also in adequate ranges to obtain this benefit, according to a study published in Frontiers of Hormone Research.

To make this preparation, it is enough to get a good quality peanut butter, which only has nuts in the list of ingredients. Then, you will have to cut an apple into slices with the skin and place a little of the cream on top. It is not advisable to go overboard with the quantities, since we are talking about a fairly energetic dish.

3. Carrot slices with hummus

Legumes are foods high in fiber and carbohydrates that have to be introduced in the pattern on a weekly basis. Fiber is a determining element at the digestive level, since its consumption can help prevent complex problems, such as colon cancer. This is confirmed by a research published in the journal International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

To enjoy hummus, you will have to start by choosing an organic one, as it is the one that has the best flavor. It is possible to find it from chickpeas, but also from other legumes.

You can even choose spiced alternatives, thereby increasing the concentration of antioxidant phytochemicals. When it comes to accompanying, just cut a carrot or other vegetable into small sticks, getting a crunchy texture.

4. Whole wheat toast with spread cheese and smoked salmon

Salmon is one of the fish with the most health benefits, since it stands out for providing a good amount of omega 3 fatty acids. In addition, it contains high quality proteins, with all the essential amino acids and a good digestibility score.

There are many ways to enjoy salmon, but placing it on top of whole wheat bread with cheese spread is one of the best alternatives. It is not advisable, of course, to choose a skimmed dairy.

5. Edamame: a healthy snack present in any supermarket

Edamame is a steamed, unripe soy dish. It is marketed in many commercial surfaces and stands out for its concentration of proteins and essential minerals.

In addition, it serves to increase the presence of fiber in the diet, trying to reach the 25 grams per day recommended by international guidelines.

Healthy snacks can be easily prepared at home

There are several options to prepare healthy snacks with which to enjoy between meals, without adding poor-quality substances to the body. It will be important to maintain the balance in the diet, achieving a good state of body composition.

Remember that, to ensure that the body works efficiently over the years, it will be key to combine a series of good habits. Diet is one of them, but frequent physical exercise will also make a difference.

