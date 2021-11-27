Eating a good diet, maintaining a healthy routine, and investing in healthy lifestyle practices is what determines overall health. Failure to do so can result in chronic diseases that last forever and can lead to sudden complications.

Here are some conditions that are silent killers

There are many diseases that need extra care and attention. Some of them are also known as “silent killers” for the same reason that they can turn serious at any given moment, sometimes even leading to sudden death.

With that said, to help your patients stay alert and on guard, here are some health conditions that quietly kill them.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the most dangerous health conditions that can lead to other chronic diseases. Estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that 1.28 billion adults ages 30 to 79 worldwide have hypertension.

The reason high blood pressure is considered a silent killer is because it arises without any particular symptoms. It is only after that damage occurs that people realize the seriousness of the situation. Not only does it affect the heart and arteries, but it also makes a person more prone to serious cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and more.

Coronary artery disease

Many of the heart diseases are life threatening. Coronary artery disease is one of them. It is a condition in which the coronary arteries that supply blood and oxygen to the heart narrow, leading to chest pain (angina) or a heart attack, which are the first signs to appear.

Without proper evaluation and a heart-healthy lifestyle, preventing coronary artery disease is nearly impossible. Even when a person with the condition receives prompt treatment, they may suffer from heart failure and arrhythmia.

Diabetes

Diabetes or high blood sugar can be of two types, type 1 and type 2. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces little or no insulin, while type 2 diabetes affects the way your body processes blood sugar, also known as glucose. In the case of the latter, people may often have no symptoms initially. Only when the disease progresses does it lead to fatigue, weight loss, frequent urination, and thirst.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease of the bones, in which the affected individual is often unaware of his condition, as he does not show any signs or symptoms, until, of course, he suffers a fracture and receives the diagnosis. That is why it is also called a silent killer. In addition to affecting bone density, it can also affect oral health.

