If we like something it is the cinema inspired by Marvel, but these deleted scenes, which should not have been removed, would have made it very different.

Since the release of Blade in 1998, we have had more than fifty film productions based on Marvel Comics characters. But seeking perfection and the public’s liking, along the way, studio creatives have opted for some scenes and left others out of the final cuts.

And by unveiling some of the scenes that did not make the final cut, some of these have shown us that they could change our impression of the tapes forever. That is why we have chosen a top 5 deleted scenes from Marvel cinema that should not have been deleted.

The Mandarin easter egg in Ant-Man

Although Iron Man 3 was an excellent closure to the Tony Stark trilogy, the Mandarin’s presence as a terrorist fiction played by a hired actor left a bad taste in the mouth of fans of the Iron Man comics.

So when a deleted scene was released with a nod to the character, readers’ hopes grew. Many interpreted that Ben Kingsley’s character would have been just a smokescreen to hide the real Mandarin, though the scene ultimately didn’t make it to the final cut and officially, the Mandarin’s status remains the same.

In the shot, as Darren Cross shows off Hank Pym’s technology, one of the potential buyers has an oversized Ten Rings tattoo on his neck.

The other Stan Lee cameo in Avengers

Stan Lee’s cameo in The Avengers (2012) is remembered as the brief television interview with the writer while playing chess in a park after the triumph of the heroes. However, there is another appearance of the father of the Marvel Universe in one of the deleted scenes of the film.

The shot would have given greater depth to the character of Captain America, a man from the past and his difficult adaptation to the present. Between nostalgia, the character goes to an outdoor cafe where he ends up drawing right next to Grand Central Station and Stark Tower, helping to establish the location that becomes enormously important during the subsequent great alien invasion.

The confirmation of the existence of Miles Morales in the MCU

For a long time, actor Donald Glover campaigned to play Miles Morales, the latest Spider-Man. Despite achieving his goal, Glover was recruited for a significant role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he played Aaron Davis.

While in the comic Aaron is known as the villain Prowler and Miles’s uncle, one of the deleted scenes from the Sony Marvel co-production shed light on this family relationship. After getting cobwebbed into the trunk of a car, the low-level thug was on the phone with “Miles”, apologizing because with him. So if it had been in the final cut, it would have confirmed, more or less, the presence of Miles Morales in the canon of the MCU.

Tony’s teenage daughter meets him

Avengers: Endgame gave us some of the most iconic moments in current cinema. And without a doubt, Tony Stark’s death was the MCU’s most moving moment. However, when the Disney + service was launched, its exclusive content could see some deleted scenes from Marvel movies. Among these, one played by actress Katherine Langford as Morgan, Tony Stark’s daughter, who meets her father in what seems to be the world of the Soul Gem stood out. In the short time that the meeting lasts, Tony asks if the sacrifice was worth it, and Morgan answers that thanks to that she has been able to live, giving the hero the enormous dimension of her death.

Although the Russo brothers have argued that the scene was left out of the final cut to avoid confusing the audience with a character we barely knew as a child, don’t you think it would have been the most moving moment of the MCU’s 12 years?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVWyG6130fI

Wolverine’s suit

If we thank Fox cinema for something about Marvel characters, despite the ups and downs in the stories, it is the great casting work for which their productions have always distinguished themselves. And, without a doubt, despite rubbing shoulders with great actors, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is the most memorable performance of the X-Men tapes.

This is so true, that the mutant of the sharp claws deserved three solo films: X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Wolverine: Immortal (2013) and Logan (2017).

However, despite Jackman’s constant appearance in these productions, we never saw him wearing the classic Wolverine costume. He barely got to don the generic X-Men uniform. Although he was very close to doing so.

The 2013 film, Wolverine Immortal, featured an alternate ending. And although this did not change the outcome of the film, there would be the possibility of seeing Hugh Jackman wearing the Wolverine costume from the comics.

