On the afternoon of this Sunday, December 5, an accident was reported on one of the roads of the federal entity of Coahuila, heading to Monterrey, Nuevo León, after a multiple collision in which they were reported, at least, five people dead and 15 injured.

Through the official Twitter account of the National Guard, it was reported that currently a circulation closure is registered, approximately, at kilometer 230 + 000 of the Puerto México-Ojo Caliente highway, in the direction of the Neolonese entity.

“#Attention in #Coahuila there is a traffic closure due to multiple collisions at approximately km 230 + 000 highway (2152) Puerto México-Ojo Caliente, same section, direction Monterrey”

Likewise, it was recommended that people who were going to take this route, better opt for the Matehuala-Saltillo highway, towards the Puerto México-La Encanta junction plot. In addition, to continue pending the indications of the state authorities.

Accident in downtown Coahuila

According to local media, this Sunday morning, around 8:30 a.m. (Central Mexico time), it was also reported that a drunken man caused a severe accident at the intersection of Presidente Cárdenas avenue and Purcell street, located on the Downtown Saltillo, Coahuila.

Based on the expert reports, it was reported that the driver, identified as Héctor Daniel “N”, 39, left behind considerable material damage. Despite being injured, he refused to be transferred to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Likewise, it was reported that the alleged perpetrator was aboard a Nissan Tsuru vehicle, which was circulating on Guillermo Purcell Street, from south to north, and upon reaching Presidente Cárdenas, the red that established the traffic light at the junction was passed, causing an impact in a car of the Ford line.

After the impact, the two vehicles ended up turning in the opposite direction, leaving the car driven by Héctor “N” unusable, which was approached to a Municipal Transit unit, in order to be made available to the Public Ministry.

