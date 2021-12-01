This film was in production when its director, Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic world) He was fired. His vision, co-written with Derek Conolly, did not like the bosses.

Thanks to the script leaked on the internetIn that movie we would have seen a Luke turned ghost that torments Kylo Ren, Chewbacca piloting an X-Wing, a riot on Coruscant and Rey and Poe having a love affair.

More of the same.

2. Don Quixote

Disney, in its classic 1940s era, he thought of doing a version of the immortal classic by Cervantes. The project was put in and out of the freezer several times, first in 1946 and then in 1951.

It would have been an animation project in the style Fantasy And frankly, I don’t think it would have surpassed the 1979 Spanish Television animation series.

3. The Wizard of Oz, the rainbow path

As it is, Disney is playing it safe. Their entire mythology is based on taking popular stories, removing shadows, and adding sugar. That also wanted to do with The Wizard of Oz.

MGM obtained the rights to The Wizard of Oz and made the immortal film with Judy Garland, as good on screen as he was terrible shooting after her.

But since there are 14 books written by L. Frank Baum, Disney got the rights to 11 of them and tried to do a live action production in the early 50’s.

The rainbow path it did not come out in the end, but here is the curious teaser that they showed on television at the time.

4. Dumbo 2

If there’s one thing Disney knows how to do, it’s squeeze the chickens that lay golden eggs. Sometimes it leaves them on the brink of death (Star wars) and almost always comes out (Marvel).

Therefore, it is not strange that I wanted to do the second part of Dumbo.

In it, we would have seen puppies of animals lost in New York, trying to find their way home. Always ready to give lessons, it would have been symbolic of the different challenges and problems that children face, to learn how to solve them.

5. Mort, the novel by Terry Pratchett

Terry Pratchett is no longer with us, but his stories will remain forever. One of them is his novel Mort, which Disney thought of adapting and whose cover illustrates the beginning of this article.

In it, a boy is trained by Death to learn the trade, but in the first task that the Grim Reaper entrusts to the apprentice, the boy falls in love with his target, a princess, altering everything.

Obviously, Disney was not very sure that Death was the main character in a story, in addition to that there were other rights issues in the saga, so it did not arise either.

As we can see, many of the films that remained in the drawer seem more interesting than what has been presented to us on many occasions (that of Star wars, no, really), but that’s the way it is with Disney.