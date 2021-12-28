The Citroën Xsara is one of the icons of the late 90s, and these are some of its most remarkable curiosities.

Citroën it bet on the C segment at the end of the 90s with the Citroën Xsara, a car that had different bodies, engines and that quickly spread to countries such as France and Spain.

It was manufactured from 1997 to 2006, and these are some of its curiosities that you may not have known.

A great chassis that took him … to the WRC!

The Xsara was the heir to the Citroën ZX, one of the most important cars of the brand by volume of sales and in competition, with 36 victories in 42 tests that it disputed in its Rallye-Raid version.

However, the Citroën Xsara was not far behind. His chassis and self-steering rear axle made him exceptionally solvent in any situation, which led him to have WRC homologation in its Kit Car version with the VTS engine.

In fact, the versions VTS with the motor 2.0 16 valves of gasoline are the most valued, producing 167 hp at 6,500 rpm and 193 Nm of maximum torque.

The Xsara WRC achieved three constructors’ championships, three drivers’ championships and 32 victories from 2001 to 2006, which was when Citroën used it in competition with drivers at the wheel as renowned as Sebastian loeb, Dani sordo or Carlos Sainz.

Claudia Schiffer in her ad

Although the car was launched in 1997, a year later the family version was presented: the Citroën Xsara break. And the announcement was accompanied, neither more nor less, than the top-model Claudia schiffer.

The ads and posters were good, yes, but things may have gotten out of hand. The French brand recorded an ad using Schiffer as a test stick at a crash test. No specialists involved or anything like that. Obviously, the crash was at a controlled speed and with close assistance, but the anecdote remains there.

No horn on the steering wheel: it was on the turn signal lever

It is not normal at that time. Horns have generally been in the center of the steering wheel for many years. When pressed, it sounds. Simple, easy, for the whole family as one would say commonly.

But on the first-generation Citroën Xsara, the brand decided it was a good idea to place it at the end of the turn signal lever (on the left). A button that, if you have an Xsara from this era, surely you have accidentally pressed once when indicating a lane change.

The Start & Stop system was born in 1998

As you know, the Start & Stop system of a car’s engine is that, after a period of standstill, it shuts down to save fuel. It is something relatively modern, but Citroën has already tested it on the prototype of the Xsara dynalto in 1998.

After two seconds off, the engine shut down and could be restarted in less than a second. An innovative system for the time that the French company used for the first time in a production car eight years later, in the Citroën C3.

A hybrid car in the year 2000!

That year, Citroën introduced the Xsara dynactive, built on the conventional Xsara. It was the brand’s first hybrid prototype and combined the 1.4 TU3JP gasoline engine and 75 hp with an electric motor of 25 kW or 34 hp, with a combined final potency of 109 hp.

This and the automatic gearbox that it incorporated managed to reduce its consumption, reduce polluting emissions by 35% and take its autonomy up to 1,000 kilometers.

