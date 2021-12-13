There are many promises that governments usually make to citizens, although there is a fairly recurring one. It is about offering a universal health system. By this, they mean that all people can receive quality care and medications at no cost. It is a fairly noble action that benefits the entire population, although very few have succeeded to date.

The main obstacle is the economic one because a strong initial investment is required to build enough hospitals. In addition, it is necessary to equip appropriately to allow doctors to carry out their tasks. While the rest can be financed through the collection of taxes.

Although it sounds simple, in reality many fail in their attempt. In the case of Mexico, at the beginning of his administration Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that a universal health system would be achieved before 2024. As time passes, it seems like a more difficult goal to achieve, especially due to the current health crisis.

While at the opposite extreme are some nations that are world examples. There are at least five countries that have a universal health system. All are examples for the rest and represent the way forward towards this ambitious but necessary goal.

Swiss

In this European country, health is free and all its inhabitants have the right to receive medical attention. In part, this has served to increase the life expectancy of the population to currently stand at 83.2 years. With this figure, it ranks among the highest in the world. In addition, the nation is ranked among the most prosperous on the planet.

France

According to a study carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) Before the current Covid-19 pandemic, France had the best healthcare system on the planet. In this way, free coverage of basic medical services is guaranteed to all its inhabitants and also to people from countries belonging to the European Union that are within French territory.

Kuwait

Since the 1950s, Kuwait began to build a universal healthcare system thanks to its successful oil-based economy. After almost half a century, the nation achieved its goal and this was reflected in the decline in general and infant mortality.

Singapore

Based on the WHO, Singapore has the sixth best health system in the world and the highlight is that it is universal coverage. To achieve this, the nation relies on a system of subsidies and savings in which the government forces its citizens to allocate a percentage of their salaries to their medical expenses.

Ireland

Ireland’s health system is also considered one of the best in the world because it guarantees service to all its inhabitants and even people of other nationalities residing in the country can receive free medical care depending on how long they have been living in Ireland. . In this case, the successful model is based on correct tax collection and the fact that it is a small country with just over four million people.