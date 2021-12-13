5 clues to know if a product on AliExpress is original

One of the first steps that we have to carry out if we want to know if a product is original or if it is a fake is to identify the seller. Sellers of counterfeit products often have a wide range of products for sale.

Product counterfeits are a very big business that moves billions euros every year around the world. Part of that money represents great losses for the original brands, as well as being a hoax for users who buy without being aware that they are acquiring a counterfeit. To this must be added that counterfeit products almost never comply with some quality standards minimal and, depending on the product, can even be harmful to health. Therefore, it is worth knowing some clues to know if a product on AliExpress, or any other online sales channel, is original or not.

The sale of online products and eCommerce has not been left out of the sale of counterfeit products . The proliferation of websites and applications for sale between individuals and the emergence of AliExpress, the Alibaba marketplace, where factories, mostly Chinese, sell directly to individuals, has opened channels that manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit products are taking advantage of. In many cases, it is the original brands themselves that collaborate to detect such counterfeits, but the large volume of products and the possibility that anyone can be a seller on AliExpress makes controlling counterfeits not an easy task.

You should check how long the seller has been on AliExpress and how they interact with buyers. A continuous flow of positive comments is usually a good sign, but you also have to be vigilant because there are networks in which sellers send the product for free to certain users in exchange for good comments.

Contrast the product photos

Typically, the most popular counterfeits involve branded clothing, sneakers, or electronics. It is convenient to search original product photos and compare with the photos shown by the seller in order to find any difference that makes us doubt its originality.

In many cases this practice is complicated, since the sellers of counterfeit products use the original photos of the brand, but then they send a product that is far from the characteristics that its original version may have.

Be wary of bargains

An original product is worth what it is worth and finding certain products, for example, new Nike brand shoes for a price not exceeding 30 euros is a clear sign that we are facing a fake. The Asian factories that are responsible for producing the counterfeits do so in very large runs, knowing that most of the merchandise will be confiscated at customs.

Nor do we have to lower our guard if we find products with 20% or 30% compared to the usual price. Many counterfeit sellers use this tactic because they know that it leads to less mistrust from potential buyers.

Check the serial number

In many brand devices we can check their authenticity by entering the serial number on the official website of the brand. In the case of not being shown in the photos that the seller of the product has, you can always contact him to ask for it or take a look at the comments of other buyers to see if you find the answer you are looking for in them.

If you have doubts about the product originality that have been sent to you, you can open a dispute by providing all possible evidence that shows that it is a fake product. In some cases we can find products that are a copy and not a fake. This is the case of this OLEVS watch that we can find by putting Rolex in the AliExpress search engine.

The store has disappeared

If you have bought a branded product and later realized that the store has disappeared, it is most likely that AliExpress has detected an anomaly and has automatically closed the store for selling replicas or counterfeits of that product.

Many counterfeit sellers are engaged quickly open and close stores on AliExpress in order not to be detected. In these cases, no matter how hard we try to contact the seller, our messages will not reach them.