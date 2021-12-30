This project with Raspberry Pi has a numeric keypad to activate and deactivate the alarm, a siren, speaker, camera and Infrared sensor to engage people. We can schedule messages and it will also send us images of the person it has detected by email.

To catch Santa Claus, we are already late, but if you want to catch The Three Wise Men red-handed, you can create an alarm as a family to notify you of his arrival. One of the funniest projects we’ve come across is “PiAlarm” .

The Raspberry Pi is an ideal tool for children to take their first steps into the world of technology and unleash their imagination. The Internet is full of projects with step-by-step guides with which the fact of having to write code, in most cases, will not be a problem. Although we are not experts in programming, there are countless projects that we can do with Raspberry Pi. Here are some very appropriate projects to develop this Christmas.

Minecraft Map

Another project with Raspberry Pi that the smallest of the house may like is this Minecraft map that we can create by following the steps in this one tutorial in which we will need a Raspberry Pi and a Sense Hat. The map will show us what is around our character in Minecraft. The beauty of this project is that the map is displayed on the Sense Hat screen instead of on the monitor.

Written in Python 3 For it to work, apart from the Sense Hat it also requires the Raspberry Pi edition of Minecraft known as Minecraft Pi. For it to work we have to be playing on the Raspberry Pi itself. Here you can follow the Step by Step.

Christmas tree

If you have a Raspberry Pi and you want your Christmas tree to be the envy of all your friends and family, to configure the Christmas lights to your liking. You can synchronize the lights with the music you are listening to at home.

In the following video you can see an example of the result and you can create something similar by following the instructions in this tutorial. You are still in time for the Christmas lights on your Christmas tree or in your house to look better than ever.

A fireplace of fire

A fireplace with fire adds a cozy touch to a room. If you have a Raspberry Pi you can forget about going out to look for firewood to light the fire because with this project you can pretend that you have one fireplace at home.

Following the tutorial from Neopixel Raspberry Pi Adafruit, you’ll get the fire simulating LED lights to flicker quite easily. A project that will test your skills in crafts and in which children can also participate.

Fart detector

Although adults do not usually feel embarrassed, farts are something that children tend to find very funny and what better time than Christmas to have a laugh by making a fart detector and sharing it to play jokes at family lunches and dinners . For this project we need a Raspberry Pi and a air quality sensor.

It can also be a fun way to measure air quality and also make children aware of the high levels of pollution that can occur in some cities. Here you can check the Step by Step to make this fart detector with Raspberry Pi.