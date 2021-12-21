Now yes, Christmas is here. It is time to decorate the house, think about the menus, design the beautiful tables around which we will dine with the people we love.

In case you have not thought about all these details yet, we have spoken with him Madrid architecture and interior design studio Wink Group, which together with the Danish design furniture firm Bo ConceptThey are going to give us 5 Christmas decoration tips so that you can surprise your guests.

The Christmas decoration, better with natural elements

In addition to the Christmas tree and the nativity scene, you can introduce natural decorative elements such as pine cones, branches, ornaments inspired by nature. Nor can materials such as wood or raffia be lacking to create that magical and Christmas atmosphere.

The green and gold combination is ok





The mixture of these two tones is synonymous with sophistication, and it is a sure hit. Especially, if you put a table combining elements such as chandeliers and napkin rings with golden touches, with the green of the glasses or with fir-shaped candles, the result will be perfect. Green tones can also be used in textile elements such as cushions.

The candles can not be missing

At Christmas, candles are an essential element on these dates to give warmth. Decorate your table with them to create a special atmosphere in your meals and dinners on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Cozy elements? Yes thanks





The cushions with Christmas motifs and colors and the soft and tasty blankets will bring that extra comfort and Christmas atmosphere to your home that will win over your guests.

Oh white Christmas

If you want an elegant and warm Christmas, bet on a style in which the protagonists are white and neutral, earth and gold tones. A movie white Christmas with a classic and minimal aesthetic.

