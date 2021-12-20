Are you paying a lot for electricity? Although little can be done with the hefty price of electricity, there are always cheap alternatives to make our home a more efficient place from an energy point of view. This automatically translates into greater savings on your electricity bill, and therefore, that you pay a little less at the end of the month.

From Hypertextual We have compiled 5 products that are very simple and very cheap to buy but that can help you save energy and make your electricity bill less bulky, despite the infernal electricity prices that we have these days in Spain.

For all pockets and adaptable to all homes, all the products on our list are smart, so you can connect them to your favorite voice assistant. So it allows you to save on electricity while adding a smart touch to the house.

5 cheap products to save energy

Cecotec Low consumption Electric Radiator

You don’t want to turn on all the heat but still want to be warm while watching TV? Try an energy efficient radiator. This model is smart and Wi-Fi, it is cheap and it is also ideal for medium-sized houses.

Ideal to save you a good peak if your heating consumes a lot, you do not want to turn on the rest of the radiators or you simply want something simple, powerful but cheap to warm up.

Smart LED bulbs

The perfect complement to your smart and connected home. For a little, you can get a lot in lighting. If that does not convince you, add the fact that you will save a lot in electricity.

In addition, thanks to the fact that they do not need a bridge and that they can connect directly to Wi-Fi, their price is very low, so you will not only save on consumption by being LED, you will also be able to domotize your lighting for very little money compared to what they need. bridge.

Meross smart plug

Smart plugs are the easiest and cheapest way to automate your connected home. It may seem like a minor product, but it is the foundation of a smart home. And yes, of course it is compatible with all home automation systems of the moment. A smart plug allows easily schedule shutdown of any electrical product to avoid that they are connected in the most expensive hours of the day.

In addition, the meross model, in addition to being cheap, is also powerful, so you can, for example, turn your traditional thermos into a smart one by simply connecting one of these plugs to its socket. Simpler and cheaper, impossible.

Smart thermostat

Exact temperature so as not to consume more heating. An electric thermostat is ideal for saving energy and heating. Of all the models, the tadoº has a perfect design and is ideal for temperature control from your home through an application. In addition to saving on heating, it will delight home automation lovers. The good news? It’s on sale at Amazon.

Smart Wifi Energy Meter

This is perhaps one of the best products that can be bought to save energy, since it allows us to know, at a glance, what consumption a device has. Also, thanks to can be controlled with any digital assistant, we can remotely disconnect the devices that are connected to the line in which we place the meter.

East eMylo model It is cheap, powerful and suitable for any type of user, although only the one compatible with Google and Alexa, but for its price you cannot ask for more.

Of course, keep in mind that it is a single phase WiFi smart energy meter, so you will have to check if it is compatible with your current installation, given the power and the network itself. It has an LED screen, but the key is its mobile app that not only shows consumption through Wi-Fi, it also saves a history. It supports up to 60A and is compatible with installations of 90-250 V at 50 Hz.

