If we do not place many orders throughout the year, we may not be interested in hiring Amazon Prime. The amount of the products that we usually buy on Amazon also influences here since, if the amount is more than 30 euros, shipping is free anyway. Therefore, if we are used to buying products that exceed 30 euros in Amazon, having contracted Amazon Prime will not give us any advantage compared to shipping products for free. In addition, if you do not order a large volume of packages throughout the year for an amount less than 30 euros, it will not give us any advantage to pay the subscription.

Amazon Prime is a subscription program that offers options for fast and free shipping In a large number of products on the platform, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Student, Prime Gaming, Prime try first, pay later and Amazon Family for 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month. Despite having different advantages or services, in some cases you may not be interested in hiring this subscription program if you are not going to take advantage of everything it includes.

Reception time

Being a subscriber to Amazon Prime can be beneficial for people who need their orders to reach their destination as quickly as possible. If you do not have rush Because your orders arrive at home, you may prefer to save the 3.99 euros per month that the subscription is worth. In addition, if you do not live in Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Bilbao, Malaga, Barcelona and surroundings, you will not be able to access the Amazon Fresh service for free delivery in 2 hours.

Prime Video

Watching movies at home without ads is the order of the day and Prime Video offers a host of original movies that you can only see in the Amazon service. In addition, in Prime Video you can also find mythical Spanish series such as “El tiempo entre costuras”, “El Internado” or “La Embajada” and also series such as “Prision Break” or “Grey’s Anatomy”. Today there are many paid and free streaming platforms, if you are already subscribed on other platforms and you are not interested in the exclusive content of Amazon Prime Video, you can also do without subscribing to the service.

If you are not a game lover

Through Prime Gaming every month you can get free games, plus a free subscription to Twitch.tv. With Prime Gaming we can also access exclusive emoticons or emblems of the Prime chat for members only among other advantages. If the world of gaming is not your thing and it does not attract your attention at all, this service included in the Amazon Prime subscription will not be of great use to you either.

Prime Reading and Music Prime

If you don’t have a Kindle and you prefer to read the paper books, you may not be getting enough of the Prime Reading catalog that provides access to hundreds of eBooks. On the other hand, if you are used to accessing your favorite music through Spotify or other applications, you may not get enough of Amazon Music Prime either.

As you may have observed, depending on our interests, it is possible that not in all cases it is convenient for us to contract Amazon Prime and if we have doubts about whether we will amortize the services offered by the subscription, we can always choose to subscribe to the 30-day free trial period from Amazon Prime.