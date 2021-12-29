At this point it is advisable to install a bridge mode router or a WIFI repeater . In this way, in addition to having WiFi coverage at maximum speed, we will also have Ethernet ports to connect other devices that we may need when teleworking.

This type of cable is designed to maximize the connection throughout our home. If we want the Internet connection not to suffer cuts, the best we can do is take an Ethernet cable to the room of our home where we want to improve the connection. A twisted pair typical is about 100 meters in length, but we can always use a shorter length if our house does not have large dimensions.

A good area of ​​the house to work in is important. We have to feel comfortable writing and sitting for a whole working day. It is also a good internet connection is essential . That is why today we are going to talk about the types of cables that you can use so that your Internet connection at home is the best.

Direct cable

It is one of the most popular options in home networks and in English known as straight-through cable. It is commonly used to connect d-sub cables and is the best choice for devices that do not have crossover cable ports.

Unlike stranded cables, a direct connection cable It has a cable configuration on both sides which makes it perfect for connecting the router to our computer.

Crossed cables

When opting for crossover cables we have two options: straight or crimped. The straight-through cable has only two wires, one for transmitting and one for receiving data. In the case of a crimped cable, the two wires must be crossed.

The simple and inexpensive way to connect your devices will be to choose a direct cable. It is advisable to choose to invest in a quality straight cable so that the devices connect correctly.

Armored cables

Shielded cables for home use have some advantages over unshielded varieties. They are more solid and flexible besides being cheaper. We can use these cables for in-house wiring without compromising performance.

Shielded cable reduce noise it is more durable than unshielded cable. It also increases EMI filtering and protection.

Cat5e

Speaking of home Ethernet cables, Cat5e is one of the most popular options. A braided copper cable designed for computer networks that provides up to 100 Mhz performance. When choosing this type of cable, keep in mind that Cat5e and Cat6 cables are backward compatible. The former has four unshielded twisted pairs, while the latter is shielded.

Armored cables minimize electrical noise and interference with other devices. We can use the same type of cable for several devices, since the connection is compatible with both types.

Whether you work from home with a laptop or a desktop computer, there are several specific cables that you can use to make your workday a high-performance Internet connection. Work from home? What kind of cable do you use?