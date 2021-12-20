Enjoying pure Android in your hands is a joy. However, this was not enough for the Google Pixel 4a. This smartphone tried to be similar to the iPhone Mini when it comes to being compact, but the only thing that looked like it was the size .

Eye, this does not mean that they are poor quality phones , because we will run into some who enjoy spectacular properties, but did not finish convincing for a certain reason.

This implies that there is smartphones of all kinds and classes , both for those looking for a basic use and for those who want to enjoy the gaming section to the fullest. There are countless terminals that are launched each year. Therefore, it is completely logical and understandable that some of them don’t meet the expectations they promised . In this case we will take care of making a short list of some who did not succeed.

Although it is true that it was not badly accompanied in the technical section, it has a Snapdragon 730 integrated, in addition to having an almost impeccable image processing. His price of 500 euros is something high compared to the rest of the terminals in that price range.

Iphone 4

There was a time when Apple was not particularly characterized by quality of their smartphones. In fact, its birth occurred while Nokia continued to reign in the telephony sector. At that time, what we know today as a smartphone was beginning to be defined, but it was still far from succeeding.

It was one of the best you could buy at that time, but its price was quite abusive, since, despite guaranteeing an excessive performance, it did not differ significantly from the other launches.

Realme X50 Pro

The Chinese brand is experiencing a growth more than considerable in the Spanish market. The main reason for this is the GT family, which includes cases such as the powerful Realme GT, one of the company’s flagships.

If we look at its characteristics we will realize that, without a doubt, we are faced with a guarantee device On the other hand, the Realme X50 Pro leaves a lot to be desired if we equate it to its partner. The first not only has a more powerful processor at its disposal, but also a battery with greater autonomy. It is disappointing in a way that your top of the range is exceeded. Above all, considering that its original price is around 800 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Trend

Came to stand as the cheapest Samsung Galaxy to date And it wasn’t a lie, but in return he sacrificed pretty much everything else. The performance of the Galaxy Trend was appalling in almost every way. Bad news for all those who tried to break into the Korean brand family.

Was a real challenge navigating the interface of the cell phone and the applications without getting angry, many users affirm that it is one of the worst cameras they have ever seen and that its results were as poor as expected seeing the rest of its properties.

OnePlus Nord 2

From its origins, Oneplus it has been dedicated exclusively to the high-end range. It was not until relatively recently that has started to develop mid-range terminals to expand your target audience.

The OnePlus Nord was a firm step in this way, since it had a built-in Snapdragon 765 processor that provides a sovereign power for a supposed mid-range. Not only that, but it guaranteed very competent images thanks to its Sony sensor.

Everything fell apart with the OnePlus Nord 2. It’s a great phone, no doubt about that, but an improvement of the qualities of its predecessor was expected. Instead, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 was introduced, the high-end of the Chinese company, although Qualcomm is still ahead.

Only sections related to the battery were improved and its fast loading, while the image quality of its sensors also suffered. In fact, if you go to Amazon you will realize that the first model is more expensive than this one, that it is close to 400 euros.