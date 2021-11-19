The authors have poured out their love for the subject by narrating what happened to that future that they promised us to the oldest of the place, with flying cars and rockets in the sky. The reality has been something different and this is a tour of all that that anyone will like.

Now, Microsiervos is also a book : This was supposed to be the future, and of course, we recommend it.

At The Output we love Micro servants , we don’t hide . And Alvy and Wicho also love technology and it shows. His website was a pioneer in sharing the most interesting things that were cooking, in an entertaining way, when no one was doing it.

1. This was supposed to be the future (Alvy and Wicho, Microsiervos)

2. A ghost in the system: The adventures of the hacker most wanted in the world

This is Kevin Mitnick’s story, probably the hacker best known in the world. As if this were Stranger things, the action takes us back to the late 70s and early 80s, where a young Mitnick will hack phone booths, computers and everything in front of you.

This is the fascinating adventure of a pioneer of the hacking, where we will see in action real techniques that are still used, such as social engineering, one of its best resources. A classic.

3. Homo Deus, a brief history of tomorrow

Yuval Harari’s book, in the vein of his previous best-seller, Sapiens, it is an essential for take a look at what the future holds.

Will we be replaced by machines? Will democracies fall because of social networks? Will artificial intelligence dominate us?

Harari answers these fascinating questions in an entertaining way that is suitable for all audiences.

4. I, Robot, by Isaac Asimov

For those who like novels, I robot it is a classic that everyone should read. Famous book for exposing the famous laws of robotics of Asimov (which are used in real robotics), takes us to a future world in 9 essential stories.

Written in the 1950s, it is amazing to see how Asimov predicted many things of our present and future, such as artificial intelligence.

5. Ready Player One, by Ernest Cline

Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, this is the best-seller on which Spielberg relied for his adaptation to the big screen.

A year 2044 full of nostalgia and future at the same time, mixed in a reality that becomes increasingly virtual for many.

As you can see, options are not lacking if you want to read and enjoy your hobby favorite, you are interested in technology or you want to give something on the subject that everyone will like.

