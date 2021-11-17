The second trailer of Spider-Man: no way home has been released and has revealed some very interesting details that we will see in the film. Although Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield have not appeared, and we still do not know if we will see them or not, there are a number of important elements that should excite us equally.

We cannot lose sight of the fact that Spider-Man / Peter Parker is the best known Marvel superhero, above Hombre de Hierro or the Captain America. In addition, historically, it is the one that has generated the most money in the cinema.

Therefore, it is normal that in this generation, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trailer for Spider-Man: no way home generates so much expectation. Plus, with all the buzz surrounding the movie, it’s inevitable.

With the trailer released, and after dozens of reviews, there are some important revelations that we could expect for the film, which opens on December 17 in theaters around the world.

1. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will reference Peter Parker’s origin story

The new Spider-Man movies, with Tom Holland as Peter Parker, don’t tell the superhero’s origin story. It is logical, it has been counted until exhaustion and we all know how it all started.

But trailer makes reference, for the first time, to the origin of the superhero, with the voice of Holland / Parker saying “since that time that spider bit me…”. Without giving much more details, it means that this time we will see some possible flashback with a new version of the story.

2. ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ will feature a version of the Six Ministers (or five?)

The Sinister six are a group of supervillains grouped together that usually appear in comics of Spider-man. Although they are usually made up of different members over the years, the leader is almost always Doctor Octopus. Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman and Kraven are usually the other members.

On Spider-Man: no way home we will have, at least from what we can see in the trailer:

Doctor Octopus Sandman Electro Green Goblin Lizard

But it wouldn’t be strange if some other villains from past movies, especially Vulture, or Mysterio, somehow reappear to form the Sinister Six.

3. MJ’s downfall refers to ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

At one point in the trailer we can see the character of MJ (Zendaya) falling in exactly the same way that Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) in Spider-Man (2002) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

In one case the fall is fatal, in the other it is not, which, at least the trailer of Spider-Man: no way home leaves open the future of the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

4. The Electro that appears may not be the same version that we see in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

On The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) directed by Marc Webb, the main villain is Electro, interpreted by Jamie foxx. But although it is the same actor, the character that we may see in Spider-Man: no way home It is from a different universe.

His powers seem to come out of his suit, unlike in the movie, where it was a physical change, which turned it blue. Here, the energy that emanates is yellow. This effect is much closer to the comic book version of the character.

5. It seems that we will have two versions of the Green Goblin

Although the trailer shows a very clear image of the Green Goblin / played by Willem Dafoe, who we saw in Spider-man (2002) directed by Sam Raimi, at one point it seems that we see an alternate version of the villain.

It could be Dane DeHaan, who plays Harry Osborn / Green Goblin in Amazing spider-man and Amazing spider-man 2 Directed by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker.

It could also be the other version of the Green Goblin, the other Harry Osborn, played by James Franco, who appeared in the Sam Raimi trilogy who will also appear with the rest of the supervillains in Spider-Man: no way home.