Since the origin of video games, there are adventures for all ages. Before some aspects were not taken into account, but now everything is looked at with a magnifying glass to protect children of inappropriate content. This is how the age rating system, also known as PEGI (Pan European Game Information) in Europe. Thanks to this information, the games are classified with labels to know which are the best games for kids, also on PS5.

The PlayStation 5 catalog is getting a lot of fun games with a kinder tone for the little ones of the house. In that sense, we have to remember that the first one that landed on PS5 was Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It is common for platform games to have content and even fights for all audiences and that implies that no explicit violence. The fighting or the death of the main character are concepts that are represented in a more subtle way.

With that said, below is a list with best PS5 games for kids. Here you can find video games with a less realistic animation style, but they are colorful and they have an accessible game system for children. They are adventures full of fantasy that present very charismatic characters like Kena, Ratchet or the aforementioned Sackboy, a PlayStation icon. The following games are perfect for children and adolescents starting to play on PlayStation 5.

Top 5 best PS5 games for kids

These are the 5 best games for kids available on PS5 that stand out above all for their friendly content and the absence of violence or other inappropriate topics for his age. They are not particularly complicated games either and they are a good excuse to play with the family.

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

It is an action adventure video game, developed by Insomniac Games and distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The story once again follows the adventures of Ratchet & Clank, but with a new face, the Lombax Rivet, a companion who is part of the Resistance and has special abilities that will help them stop the evil plans of Dr. Nefarious, who wishes to damage the structure of space-time.

More details on Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

A game that takes advantage of the characteristics of the new generation of consoles, since you will be spellbound by the graphics. The game does not lack action and The good mood, since Ratchet has very funny conversations with his faithful friend Clank. This new installment has a new playable character that it is a female Lombax and environments that play with the concept of space-time.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_C2qNcqWMg

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a platformer game developed by the Sumo Digital studio, the same ones that developed LittleBigPlanet for PlayStation Vita and LittleBigPlanet 3. The title has a cooperative mode that supports up to four players. The main protagonist, Sackboy, is an old acquaintance among PlayStation users as one of the LittleBigPlanet characters. Sackboy: A Big Adventure Take full advantage of all the functions of the PlayStation 5 controller to offer a better gaming experience through levels that will take the character through different levels in a proposal more destined to the platform than to the creation of levels. As for the release date, it will arrive at the same time as the console.

More details of Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy is a PlayStation icon and his latest adventure on PS5 it is very worth it. It is a very ingenious platform game with dozens of hidden secrets. The protagonist can gather different aspects, many of which are inspired by other PlayStation characters. Collect all the coins you can and get the orbs to complete this great adventure. One of the most complete games for children.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

It is an action-adventure video game developed and distributed by Ember Lab. The plot unfolds around Kena, a spiritual guide who travels to a town with the mission of finding the temple of the Sacred Mountain, when she arrives she faces corrupted spirits of deceased persons to be released with his power. Throughout the story, Kena must find spiritual companions called “Rot” for support when fighting opponents. The traumatic past of the main character and the spirits is also explored, in order to understand how to make them rest in peace.

More details on Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena uses magic skills and a staff in combat for light, heavy and charged attacks. But later you can turn the cane into a bow and unlock shortcuts or solve very clever riddles. But Kena is not alone because she will have the help of the Rots, small and adorable creatures that are part of the environment and you will have to discover them. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has a few very colorful animated graphics for children.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

It is an indie role-playing video game developed by Greg Lobanov, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger and A Shell in the Pit, distributed by Finji. The famous artist named Chicory has disappeared and now it’s up to us to take her place by being her number one fan. Picnic province has lost all its color, so with our artistic skills we have to color and modify the world so that it is full of life again.

More details of Chicory: A Colorful Tale

This unique game is recommended for ages 7 and up and it is a proposal that will surprise you. The player can paint the environment composed of black and white scenery that become the best canvas. But they can also be solved environmental puzzles that you will find in the adventure, as well as fight against the darkness of the world. It is a relatively short game, but lets you be so creative as you like.

Astro’s Playroom

It is a platform and adventure video game developed by ASOBI! Team and distributed by PlayStation Studios. The story centers on a robot named Astro who aims to explore the cities of a fictional world where you will have to face obstacles such as enemies, puzzles and much more. The gameplay features a third person perspective where there is a system for collecting objects and coins. However, one of the most striking features of the game is that the reactions and actions that the character receives or performs are directly linked to the Dual Sense, which makes for a unique experience.

More details of Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom is a authentic gift for the senses and it comes pre-installed on PS5. This means that it is a free game and you won’t have to buy it individually. It is a game that has been designed to take advantage of the virtues of DualSense remote and an incredible journey through the history of PlayStation and its consoles. Astro’s Playroom is a platform that wastes creativity and with which you can see all the possibilities offered by PS5 in the new generation.

You already know what the PS5’s most important kids games. But there is a lot of variety on other platforms and that is why we recommend that you take a look at the best games for children in history. Here they are not lacking mythical games that will bring you many memories of childhood and now you can share with your children.