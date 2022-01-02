Wireless or wired controls, but essential. Choose your perfect controller!

Video game fans pass many hours with the remote between the hands. Whether you are a console or PC gamer, it is necessary to have at least one quality control to play. But finding a category controller for PC is not that easy, so here are some ideas so that from now on play comfortably on your computer. These peripherals can cost between 70 and 150 euros, but we assure you that they are worth it. Which are the best high-end controllers to play on PC?

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money, you have a list of the best cheap controllers for PC. But some players prefer to spend more money on a controller that gives them higher benefits to configure the commands to your liking, resistance or battery with greater autonomy to play for hours. If you are looking for all this, you are in the right place because we are going to recommend some of the better quality controls that are currently available.

The only thing you have to keep in mind to buy a remote is that it is PC compatible. Virtually all controllers can be connected to the PC wirelessly or via cable. With the first option you will have greater freedom of movement and you will not depend on the length of the cable. So the battery life It is the second most important feature to play on the computer. Without further ado, here is a list with the best high-end controls from prestigious brands such as Razer, Microsoft or Nacon.

The best high-end controllers to play on PC

When we talk about high-end peripherals, it means that they have superior quality both in materials, design and functionalities. With these PC controls the experience is more complete, especially if you play for many hours. They are controls with greater precision, a different touch and a more ergonomic design. Some are discounted on Amazon, so do not miss this opportunity to get the command that meets your expectations.

Razer Wolverine V2 Controller

The Razer controller has a significant discount of 45% right now. This means a saving of more than 50 euros and you will have one of the controls with the highest quality for PC. Going into details, we can say that this model is specially designed to have a greater comfort of L shaped grip and a non-slip texture. This peculiar shape allows better access to triggers that have a sensitive mode to achieve greater precision or speed of response.

The remote has an application Controller Setup with advanced configuration and is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Thanks to this feature, the player can reassign triggers and buttons multifunction to fully customize your style of play. This model is wired and has 3.5mm audio output to connect your headphones. This offer will not always be available, so don’t miss out.

Know more: Razer Wolverine V2

Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Controller

If we must highlight a command that gives very good results on PC, it is the Xbox One Elite Series 2. It is one of the best sellers on Amazon and has a very elegant design with notable differences. These features too they are noticeable to the touch starting with the non-slip rubber grip. Unlike the previous model, this remote is wireless. So we have to talk about the battery life that can last up to 40 hours of gameplay.

The box includes a carrying case, the USB Type-C charging cable to connect the controller and the charging base. Regarding the configuration, the remote control connect easily via Bluetooth technology and can save up to three different profiles personalized. To access them, you just have to press a button on the fly. Finally, we want to highlight the absence of a crosshead as we know it from a more organic address button. Even so, the pack includes several levers, conventional crosshead and other tools to customize your controller.

Know more: Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller

Other command designed by xbox with the quality that characterizes them. Designed especially for Microsoft consoles and PCs with operating system Windows 10 or higher, but it is also compatible with Android mobile devices. Connecting the device to the computer is very easy thanks to the wireless adapter included. Up to 8 Xbox controllers can be connected at the same time to enjoy multiplayer games with friends, a unique opportunity to race and participate in tournaments.

This model has been continuously improved and now has a specific button to share screenshots and videos of your games with just one gesture. The triggers also have a different, rougher texture to achieve greater precision in shooting games, for example. Finally, this remote allows you to customize the assignment of the buttons and has a connection for 3.5 mm stereo headphones. Although it is actually a midrange knob, guarantees a very satisfactory experience.

Know more: Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10

Revolution Pro Controller 2 Remote

If you are looking for something different and also compatible with PS4, here you have the command of Nacon. It is not wireless, but has a 3 meter long, well-reinforced braided detachable cable. The Nacon Revolution Pro Controller 2 has multiple customization options that can be tailored to your play style, specially designed for eSports. As something new, this remote allows you to customize the left stick from the PC / Mac application. They also have a different height and size that favors optimal grip and precision.

The design has common elements with the PS4 DualShock controllers, so it also has a touch panel with the same functionalities and Share button to share the captures. On the other hand, the 8-way crosshead with more surface to quickly guide your actions. This is intended for fighting games, for example, where more agility in movements is needed. In short, it is an ergonomic control with very good characteristics and that now it costs 120 euros.

Know more: Revolution Pro Controller 2

Thrustmaster eSwap Pro Controller Remote

Thrustmaster is peripherals and technology specialist, so you can not miss your controls in this list. The eSwap Pro Controller goes further than others to offer a professional remote versatile with interchangeable modules. This allows you to design your controller almost entirely so that each player is comfortable playing for hours. And speaking of comfort, the knob grips are created with a material rougher non-slip for ease of use.

Among the novelties of this command are 4 additional rear buttons fully customizable. Both triggers and the rest of the buttons have a special sensitivity, although it can be adjust at any time for maximum precision. Again, we talk about a command with braided cable It allows a stable connection to avoid any calibration or latency problems. Includes Thrustmapper software to change the button mapping, sensitivity and more advanced settings.

Know more: Thrustmaster – eSwap Pro Controller

Here you have our recommendations. There are many remotes for sale with different prices, but some have more settings What others. Always choose based on your needs and what you expect from a controller to play on PC. And if you are one of the most demanding players, surely this list of controls has helped you to get ideas.

