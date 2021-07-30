On Xbox One you can find the best simulation games: construction and management, driving or even combat. The latter propose a combination between vehicle simulation and trigger mechanics, sometimes more arcade. Even so, combat games are intended to recreate massive military battles to fight other players online. This means that they have a strong competitive component thanks to online multiplayer. If you like these proposals, do not miss the best fighting games for Xbox One.

In general, these are very realistic games that seek to recreate in detail the vehicle models. So you can find models from all historical eras to use in the battlefield. The stages are wide enough for them to play 30-50 people simultaneously. And players can use elements of their environment for cover or hide if necessary. They can also buy items to help them resist attacks enemies.

All this is what awaits you in the essential fighting games for Xbox One. You can team up with friends and choose from dozens of available vehicles because in this list there are fighter plane simulators, battles with armored tanks and other artillery vehicles. You have many options to choose from and enjoy very realistic battles from the sofa at home.

Top 5 best fighting games for Xbox One

Below you have a list with the 5 best fighting games to play on Xbox One, so you can enjoy exciting simulated battles. These games may require a Xbox Live Gold subscription to access online multiplayer features.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

It’s time to show that you are capable of piloting a fighter plane in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. This new installment of the Ace Combat saga not only has photorealistic graphics with 360 degrees of movement, it also offers gamers a more immersive experience. Both the environment and the weather affect the interface and the aircraft. In terms of content, the campaign mode includes more than 20 missions. The PS4 version comes with content for PlayStation VR. PC users can play with a controller by having full compatibility with that peripheral. At the time of playing it has voices in English / Japanese and texts in Spanish.

More details of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7 aircraft have a incredible level of detail that make them very realistic. In fact, each model is created in a faithful way to the originals and in different epochs of history. However, the game style is more arcade so that the games are faster and more fun. This allows players to do aerial maneuvers easily like laps or different stunts.

War thunder

War Thunder is an MMO combat game that focuses on the military aircraft, armored vehicles and the fleet of the Second World War. Users will be able to participate in great battles with other players from around the world in real time. The strategy is essential in this game, players can wage war individually or communicate with their team to achieve victory.

More details of War Thunder

A free-to-play game that recreates very complete military battles because various types of land, sea and air vehicles can be used. It presents three game modes where two teams always face each other– Arcade battles, realistic battles and simulator battles. These last have a slower pace, but the vehicles behave in an identical way as real life.

World of tanks

World of Tanks is a massively multiplayer online game featuring battle tanks early and mid-twentieth century. Players face off in the same completely random scenario and control their own armored vehicle, which can be a light, medium or heavy tank, a tank destroyer or a self-propelled weapon. The player has control over the movement of the vehicle, the shots and can communicate with other players to work out a strategy through voice or written chat. Although it is a totally free game, players can also access premium content by paying a fee.

More details of World of Tanks

Similar to War Thunder, this MMO is playable free on Xbox One. However, it does not have as much variety of vehicles, since it focuses on models of armored tanks and self-propelled artillery vehicles. The maps are random and each game is different, where two teams of 15 players each. Each vehicle can carry three consumables such as repair kits or fire extinguishers.

Crossout

Crossout is a MMO driving video game where the frenetic action meets the apocalyptic chaos that has plagued everything. Your mission is build your own combat vehicles with all the arsenal you have and lead them to end everything that stands in your way. All these vehicles are completely unique and customizable, so the strategic element is also a weapon to consider when dealing with enemies controlled by the CPU or other players in online fighting where you can have explosive confrontations, loaded with tension and spectacularity.

More details of Crossout

Another free game that you can play on Xbox One to participate in real time battles. Teams face off to eliminate each other with armed vehicles from different factions. There are 7 different factions and matchmaking brings together vehicles of relatively equal levels to make them balanced matches. This is measured through the weapons they use.

Elite: Dangerous

It is a space simulation video game developed and distributed by Frontier Developments. It consists of taking control of a type of astronaut who pilots a spaceship in order to explore a 1: 1 scale galaxy which is inspired by the real Milky Way. During the course of the game, the player has to obtain money to be able to continue improving his equipment and for this, he must engage in commerce, piracy, or simply be a bounty hunter.

More details about Elite: Dangerous

We couldn’t help but include Elite Dangerous on this list because of its combat system. There are many activities to do in this space simulation game, but the bravest have amazing prizes like most valuable booties. In space there are thousands of ships to fight divided into factions such as the Achenar Empire, the Federation, and the Alliance of Independent Systems.

You already know the most important fighting games for play on your console. You can drive ships, planes, tanks and even ships to win the games. The battles they can be very tactical, although you can also improvise on the fly. In any case, you can see the definitive list with the best fighting games ever.