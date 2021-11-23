If you have asked yourself, how to get more followers on your TikTok account? We offer you a list of the best free apps to increase followers in this popular social network available for iOS. And of course, totally free.

With these applications you can enhance all the time invested in developing ideas and creating content. These applications will help to get the initial audience and “generate” many real subscribers.

Top applications to get real followers on TikTok

TikTracker

TikTracker is literally pure gold when it comes to data. Well, its main advantage is to know all the useful information provided by followers and fans, so that it is possible to make an analysis of the actions that are worth repeating or not. It is also a real source of useful information when it comes to suggesting hashtags and posting times to achieve viral posts.

TikTracker main features:

Track your Likes, Followers, and Tracking growth over time.

Identify, ghost followers and lost followers or those who have blocked us.

See potential earnings per post!

View live analysis.

View posting information for any of your posts (engagement, rank, popularity, etc.).

Finding the best trending hashtags to maximize your post going viral.

Get smart viral notifications to find the best times to post your videos.

One of the many user opinions comments: “This app helps a lot to keep you up to date and no, I don’t buy followers, I just keep up with who has been on my page and what has been going on.“

By using the correct hashtags, more followers will be able to find you. This app can help you to become famous on Tik Tok and it can increase your views to a great extent. In addition, it offers the Streak Wall tool, in which just by adding the Tik Tok username, it offers more followers. It has 138,470 downloads so far.

Tik Hashtags Main Features:

Get hashtags to choose from and all optimized for TikTok.

Discover different hashtags, divided into dozens of categories like Animal, Beauty, Fun, Comedy and more.

Access Streak Wall to get more followers

This app has more than 56,000 downloads to date and the opinions of the users are very good.“_There are hashtags that are great, use them and BOOM more followers.“

VideoLikes

This app focuses on improving the most important thing we have to make ourselves known; our videos. With VideoLives we have access to amazing free video effects and editing features at your fingertips. These allow you to customize the result with borders and text, enhance color and images, collages, or any quick fixes for the best publication.

VideoLikes main features:

Edit a single part of an image while the rest remains intact to create stunning photo effects with selective editing.

Combine effects to create your own unique layer styles.

Enhance your moments with photo effects from the style categories: Black and White, Portrait, Nature, and Duo Tones. • Explore color temperature, intensity, and other color effects with an easy-to-adjust slider. • Eliminate atmospheric fog or Dehaze for a crisp, detailed landscape • Easily add watermarks by adding custom text or logos • Personalize stickers, memes and captions with your own unique personal touches.

As a backup, VideoLikes has more than 34,000 downloads and a high rating from users; In general, all opinions say that the use of the application has given them very good results. Great app, the likes came really fast! Most other apps like this seem murky, but this one didn’t give me that feeling. The likes put me on the page for you!

TikFans

TikFans is another of the apps that appeals to the effect of hashtags, helping the publications have more exposure and consequently more likes and fans.

TikFans main features:

TikTok follower tracking, tracking and likes by chart.

Search and get the trending hashtag.

“This app is amazing, it works so well that it doesn’t ask for your password or anything personal. It works and it also gives you time to really think about why you’re not getting followers. I love this app to the fullest. I love it.”

Related topics: Social networks

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe