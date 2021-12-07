You have to edit a video from mobile and you don’t know how? Almost all devices have an editor within the gallery by default, although in most cases it is not too extensive or complete. Today we are going to leave you with 5 of the best applications to edit videos with your mobile. They are simple, free and can be used on any Android smartphone. They are perfect to do christmas videoscelebration videos, birthday montages or whatever you can think of.

Edit videos on your mobile quickly and easily with these apps

All these applications are available on Google Play, they are free and are perfect for editing video. Some are more focused on music, others on effects and others in a somewhat more result professional. The result is usually very good and at no time will you need a computer or outside help.

Are Applications for merge photos into a video, put music to a video or cut various parts and make a montage. Each one works a bit differently and you will be the one to choose which one is best for you.

In editors like KineMaster you can include gifs, text, emojis, music and all kinds of effects. With PowerDirector, for example, you’ll get a more professional result As long as you know how to use it correctly.

Our recommendation is that if you want to do a christmas video, a video greeting or any mounting is that you take a look at the apps on the Play Store and let yourself be guided by its different objectives: gather photos, make cuts, include music or professional results.