5 Apple Arcade games you can't miss

The catalog of Apple Arcade in huge and every week increases with new releases, that’s why We select 5 titles that you will not be able to stop playing.

Apple arcade is the video game subscription service of Manzana, was released for iOS in 2019 and is available for iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and iPhone.

The game catalog of Apple arcade It seems endless, which is positive because we always have something to play and every week we have the opportunity to discover new games.

Secondly, we can get lost in the ocean of Apple Arcade titles that now has more than 220 games. However, the subscription service already has its place in the world of mobile games.

Apple Arcade offers original titles like Fantasian and NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, you can also access remastered games from the App Store, no ads, like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City. But here we present you 5 games that you should not miss in Apple Arcade, check these recommendations:

Lego Star Wars: Castaway

The game’s plot sees players crash onto a tropical planet hidden that is anything but desert. Team up with other players or go it alone to learn the history of the planet and protect historical recordings from corrupt forces seeking to rewrite history. The history of the planet features iconic Star Wars moments that you can play during the game simulations.

Splitter Critters

Explore colorful but dangerous planets with puzzle games and mechanics that challenge you to think in new ways. Split the planet with one tap and rearrange the pieces to guide the little creatures to their correct spaceships.

Dandara: Trials of Fear

Dandara is the heroine who rises to save the city of Salt, a world on the brink of ruin whose citizens live in oppression and isolation. The platform game 2D metroidvania lets you explore by jumping through walls and ceilings to uncover Sat’s hidden mysteries and battle enemies.

Oddmar

Oddmar is an action-adventure platformer about a Viking that seeks to belong. To prove his worth in his village, he embarks on a quest filled with challenges, magical weapons, new friends and foes, enchanted forests, and more.

Proxi

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built from the player’s memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as a player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. It can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.