The application of your smartwatch allows you, among other things, configure notifications of the various softwares. The only negative is that it does not give you the possibility to customize them, although with an app called Alert Bridge for the Amazfit this is now possible.

However, these have some advantages and disadvantages when carrying out certain actions. This hardly has a solution, but what you can do is make the most of what comes from the factory. So here are some tricks you have to try on your watch.

The program in question provides you with the opportunity to filter notifications. This means that, if you do not want to receive, for example, annoying emails about promotions or recommendations, you can adjust the parameters to eliminate the notices they contain. some words. The operation is similar to “Mute words” on Twitter. In addition, you can configure the app to translate the emojis.

Control your camera

In case you didn’t know, you can use your watch to take photos. This does not mean that it is the smartwatch itself that performs it, but rather that serves as a trigger. To do this you must use an app known as Mi Band 2/3 & Amazfit Selfie.

Thanks to it, you can take a picture without setting a timer. The bad thing is that it is only compatible with specific cameras like Circle Camera or Free Camera.

Change their appearance

Smart watches have different faces incorporated that you can modify to alter the appearance of the device. Sometimes these are something limited or basic, so the company has given users the option to install 3rd party custom faces.

There are a wide variety of applications where you can download the one you like the most. If you don’t want to complicate your life, one of the most used is Amazfit Bip WatchFaces.

Modify the gestures

By sliding towards certain directions we will access different functions of the watch. As when pressing in an exact way we will go back. These gestures can be modified according to user preferences.

To do this, you just have to access the clock settings. This is something that many are unaware of, but that may be great utility If we previously had another device of this nature that worked in a different way.

Use training apps

If your smartwatch does not have a great variety of training functions you have nothing to worry about. You can download a third-party application that you will link to the bracelet to monitor information like heart rate.

One of the most popular softwares for this is Strava, which performs a physical monitoring of your activity, giving your Amazfit the only thing it lacks.