Space Jam: New Legends It is already on sale in stores in 4K UHD + Blu-Ray Steelbook, 4K UHD + Blu-Ray amaray box, basic Blu-Ray, DVD and in digital format. The North American film, which was released simultaneously both in theaters around the world and through the streaming platform HBO Max, is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and Warner Bros. Animation, being distributed in the physical market of the Spanish territory by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (School for Failures) and a script signed by Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, this sequel stars LeBron James (And Suddenly You), Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Don Cheadle (Falcon) and the Winter Soldier), Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge), Xosha Roquemore (A Night With My Ex-father-in-law), Khris Davis (Goldie), Katie McCabe (Tenet), Cedric Joe (On The Other Side Of The Institute ) and Anna Sofie Christensen (Arctic Apocalypse). Not forgetting the professional, male and female basketball players that appear in the film, such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Nneka Ogwumike and Diana Taurasi.

Synopsis: NBA superstar LeBron James will be forced to join Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes in rescuing his son from the hands of Al G. Ritmo, the artificial intelligence that controls Warner Bros. servers.

Space Jam: New Legends It is not recommended for children under 7 years old and is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Steelbook version with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The film’s review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Movie Trailer:

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS BLU-RAY

Format type: 16: 9

16: 9 Duration: 115 minutes approximately

115 minutes approximately Number of discs: 1 Blu-Ray disc

1 Blu-Ray disc Languages:

Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, English, Catalan, Danish, Finnish, German, Italian, Norwegian, Basque, Swedish

Dolby Digital 2.0: German audio descriptive

Subtitle: Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish Coding for the Deaf: English, Italian, German

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS 4K UHD

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Duration: approximately 115 minutes

Number of discs: 1 disc in 4K UHD and 1 disc in Blu-Ray

Languages:

Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, Italian, English, Basque, Polish, French, Dutch, Czech, Catalan, Cantonese, Flemish, Korean, Mandarin

Dolby Atmos-TrueHD: English

Subtitle: Spanish, Polish, Dutch, Czech, Chinese, Cantonese, French, Korean and Coding for the Deaf: English and Italian

Extra Content:

First half: Game on:

Starring LeBron James and producer Ryan Coogler talk about how they loved Space Jam when they were little. For her part, what actress Sonequa Martin-Green likes most about this sequel is that they have put the family at the center of everything. While actor Don Cheadle talks about how much fun it has been to play Al G. Ritmo, the artificial intelligence that controls the Warner Bros. servers.

For director Malcolm D. Lee reintroducing the Looney Tunes to this generation is a great opportunity, where his favorite has always been Daffy Duck. In turn, Ryan Coogler comments that LeBron is a team player who is used to being the focus of attention and being in front of the cameras, so he holds up and maintains the level in his scenes with established actors like Don Cheadle.

Second half: Teamwork:

Howard Berger, head of the makeup department, talks about how they had to bring the imagined look to life for the new characters, but they also had to recreate hundreds of iconic characters from the Warner Bros. movies. So, for extras to appear During the match, they hired 30 makeup artists and 30 stylists to groom the nearly 300 people in the background.

Regarding the rival players, they talk about each of them, how they studied them and created their superpowers through their own abilities. On the other hand, the costume designer, Melissa Bruning, explains that managing to dress LeBron James with the different costumes for the different series and films that are parodied in the film was great. But it was also a challenge to dress Don Cheadle, because he had to make Al G. Ritmo look otherworldly. Regarding footwear, each player has different and personalized shoes, and in that Nike has helped them a lot.

Below we see how LeBron James did most of his action scenes, so he was hooked on cables and machines to record his chroma-background sequences, and the star feels like Jackie Chan with so much action scene and costumes and protection straps.

Third time: Out of this world:

As we watch LeBron and the rest of the professional basketball players shoot their scenes, they explain that they are using very advanced technology, with motion capture, traditional 2D animation and some crazy techniques that were created specifically for this film, he says. Ryan Coogler.

In this way, they show that most of the scenes in the film have been digitally retouched, where most of the story takes place in a virtual environment. Given this, the supervisor of digital animation, Kevin Martel, confesses that it was a great opportunity to introduce the characters into the world of Al G. Ritmo, including a 3D animation version of the classic Looney Tunes characters. They even comment that recreating the textures, hair and other elements to transform the Looney Tunes into 3D figures supposed many challenges and an infinity of hours of work, where Gossamer left it for the end, because it scared them a little having to recreate the 12 million hairs that the red furry character has. And all this without any of these adorable characters losing their essence and charisma.

On the other hand, they explain to us how was the filming and recreation of the Malotes team, with Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi, Damián Lillard and Nneka Ogwumike, who were recorded playing basketball on set, each wearing a suit motion capture.

Fourth time: The most Looney:

For LeBron James, they have a great challenge ahead with the music of this sequel, because he confesses that the music of the first installment was incredible. Therefore, the challenge was to create a sound experience as intense for people as in the previous installment. Also, they wanted songs that will work to advance the match and the story at every stage. For the composer Kris Bowers the most important thing with the sound of the Looney Tunes is the game that the sound effects and the instruments give.

On the other hand, LeBron James state that he is learning more and more about film production, since in this film he also works as a producer. As it is, he has begun to look at details such as how many different angles they have to use to get a complete scene shot, and it is an honor for the basketball star to be part of the world of Space Jam.

Deleted scenes:

Compilation of five deleted sequences from the final cut of the film.

Deleted scenes:

Compilation of five deleted sequences from the final cut of the film.