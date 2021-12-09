As we have already mentioned, this was one of the great operations of 2020 that is currently in process. In response to complaints from Sky, DAZN, Mediaset and other copyright managers, the Venice authorities launched an investigation in 2019. This continued in 2020 with the entry of the Guardia di Finanza that carried out 72 raids in 32 Italian provinces, implicating 71 people in the piracy plot.

Illegal content streaming and pirated IPTV are known in Italy as “Pezzotto” . The sale of devices modified to watch hundreds of channels without paying has become the headache of the giants of pay television and streaming, not only in Italy, but also in the rest of Europe. The Internet allows a person residing in Spain to access these cheap subscriptions, so the damage for copyright managers is even greater.

It is estimated that they made a profit of 1 million euros a year with several people deciphering the encrypted television channels to broadcast them on the Internet. All of this was supported by four dozen resellers who were in charge of bringing the service to some 65,000 clients nationwide.

Now, after a year of all that has passed, the authorities still seek to identify all those involved in the plot. Although the penalties have been tried to be higher, 49 of the IPTV resellers have only been fined. In total, fines have been imposed that add up to 500,000 euros, which makes each of them have to pay about 10,000 euros.

The next step is to investigate those 65,000 clients to determine if they can be brought to justice. In Italy we already have some cases in which fines have been imposed on individual users with amounts between 2,500 and 25,000 euros for “illegal decoding of audiovisual broadcasts with conditional access.”