MrBeast is known for his insane YouTube videos, which are increasingly heading towards something even more colossal and extravagant. Much of the income generated by their videos always ends up being reinvested in new projects, many of them to help people. This time The popular content creator has been based on the hit Netflix series ‘The Squid Game’.

Recently, Jimmy Donaldson, better known on the Internet as MrBeast, He has shared some images and a video about how his project to recreate ‘The Squid Game’ is going, the Netflix series that has caused a sensation in recent months. The idea is to bring 456 people to a large set to recreate some of the popular games featured in the series.

Two million dollars to recreate the games in the series

Donaldson spent a month choosing the participants through the followers of his TikTok account. Of these 456 participants, only one can win the prize of $ 456,000. In addition, MrBeast claimed that two million dollars were needed to recreate these games, money that has been used in large part to build the stage where the contest will be held.

Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol pic.twitter.com/Z196lyz4Ig – MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 7, 2021

He has not yet specified details on when the games will begin, although MrBeast confirmed that it will be this week when the starting gun is fired.

MrBeast often uses the income generated from his videos to do great charities. The last of them aims remove more than 13 million kilos of garbage from the oceans through the organization TeamSeas.

The fever for ‘The Squid Game’ has caused such a stir that the issue has not been without controversy. Examples are the fiction-based cryptocurrency that turned out to be a scam or the raising of the voice of various professionals over accusations of its mistranslation.