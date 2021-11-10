The ketogenic diet is based on reducing carbohydrates to the maximum, thus promoting the burning of fat for energy. Not all foods low in carbohydrates are recommended, therefore, we show you 45 recipes rich in protein and healthy fats, suitable for the keto diet if you want to lose weight.
To protect health by following a keto diet, we must try choose lean proteins and especially unsaturated fats, that is, prioritize low-fat meats or fish if we are omnivores, eggs and dairy products such as fresh cheeses or vegetable foods such as nuts, seeds, avocado, olives, peanuts and derivatives.
Juicy chicken breast baked with spices
Remove any excess fat from the breasts and dry with kitchen paper. Place a large bowl full of water and dissolve the salt. Add the breasts ensuring that they are completely covered. Carry in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, better one or two hours.
Preheat the oven at 190ºC. Rinse the breasts with cold water and pat dry with kitchen paper. Cover the bottom of a baking dish with the lemon juice. Arrange the chicken and massage with the olive oil. Cover well on both sides with the spices.
Bake for about 20 minutes, depending on the size. Turn halfway through to bake evenly. Serve as is or cut into warm or cold steaks.
Tasting
As I mentioned at the beginning, this juicy chicken breast baked with spices It can be taken as is, fresh from the oven, with the garnish that we like the most, or use it for other recipes. Cut into steaks or strips, it is great to add to salads or to prepare sandwiches, sandwiches, tacos or toasts. Multiple units can be prepared at the same time and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about three to four days, to quickly solve a dinner or lunch without complications.
Other recipes with quality protein for the keto diet
Using poultry breasts, lean cuts of beef or pork, fish, eggs, cheeses, unsweetened yogurts or plant foods such as tofu or seitan we can achieve many quality protein recipes suitable for a keto diet, like the ones shown below:
Dishes with meat, fish and seafood
Preparations with eggs and dairy, recommended for vegetarians
Vegan recipes with lots of protein
- Seitan in pepper sauce in which we recommend avoid white wine of the recipe.
- Ideal vegan tofu scramble to solve a dinner in no time and with quality proteins that if we wish we can accompany with avocado or a minimum of fresh vegetables.
Keto recipes with beneficial fats for the body
To get healthy fats We can use vegetable oils, oily or fatty fish, nuts, seeds, peanuts and also fresh oily fruits such as avocado or olives. Some recipes that we recommend testing are:
These are 45 recipes to get healthy proteins and fats in our keto diet and thus, lose weight taking care of the health of the organism.
