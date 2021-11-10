Remove any excess fat from the breasts and dry with kitchen paper. Place a large bowl full of water and dissolve the salt. Add the breasts ensuring that they are completely covered. Carry in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, better one or two hours.

Preheat the oven at 190ºC. Rinse the breasts with cold water and pat dry with kitchen paper. Cover the bottom of a baking dish with the lemon juice. Arrange the chicken and massage with the olive oil. Cover well on both sides with the spices.

Bake for about 20 minutes, depending on the size. Turn halfway through to bake evenly. Serve as is or cut into warm or cold steaks.

Tasting

As I mentioned at the beginning, this juicy chicken breast baked with spices It can be taken as is, fresh from the oven, with the garnish that we like the most, or use it for other recipes. Cut into steaks or strips, it is great to add to salads or to prepare sandwiches, sandwiches, tacos or toasts. Multiple units can be prepared at the same time and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about three to four days, to quickly solve a dinner or lunch without complications.