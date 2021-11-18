45% of adults in Mexico have poor sleep quality, according to the Sleep Disorders Clinic of the UNAM - Mundodehoy.com

Insomnia is one of the main sleep disorders and since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, there has been an increase in its incidence, because according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 35% of the global population has unfavorably changed their sleep patterns due to this global contingency.

It is important to mention that sleep disorders during the pandemic have been called “COVID-somnia”Including difficulty falling asleep, waking up earlier than normal, or not getting a good night’s sleep due to anxiety and stress. According to a study published in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, there were 2.77 million searches for the word “insomnia” on Google. The lack of information about this type of disorder has increased in recent months, so it is necessary to be alert so that if you have any questions, you go to the specialist to find an effective treatment.

“As one of the main public health problems in the world, insomnia must receive specialized treatment. Being a disorder that does not represent physical pain, the vast majority of patients who suffer from it decide to ignore its symptoms and relate it only to a bad rest. Insomnia should be treated with the same importance as any disease and it is important to seek professional help at the first symptoms “, detailed the doctor Maria Elena Sañudo, medical director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico.

Insomnia is defined as a persistent difficulty in initiating sleep with dissatisfaction in its duration, consolidation or quality and causing deterioration in social functions. Today, this discomfort has become a public health issue by generating consequences after the hours in which there should be rest such as general fatigue, irritability, inattention, memory problems, anxiety and even are associated with chronic diseases, mental disorders, and limitations in daytime functioning.

“Insomnia is the most frequent sleep disturbance in the population and unfortunately its effects not only cause fatigue in the patient. This disorder is also associated with a high risk of developing major depressive disorders and other types of cardiovascular or metabolic diseases if it is not treated in time. Eating a good diet, practicing physical activity and having the appropriate treatment helps to improve the quality of life of the patient.“Said the doctor Alejandro Jimenez Genchi, coordinator of the Sleep Clinic of the “Ramón de la Fuente” National Institute of Psychiatry.

It is estimated that, in Mexico, around 45% of the adult population has poor sleep qualityand during the pandemic this was accentuated by various factors such as fear of acquiring the virus, concern for infected family members and even anguish at presenting an unfavorable recovery, among others. The foregoing caused a sleep disorder in millions of Mexicans. Therefore, it is of great importance to detect the warning signs to maintain a timely diagnosis and achieve personalized and controlled treatment.

“Regular sleep helps people with restoration and conservation of energy, metabolic and endocrine regulation, with memory consolidation, thermal regulation and immunological activation, to name a few factors.“Said the doctor Edilberto Peña de León, General Director of the Central Nervous System Research Center (CISNE) Mexico.

“The standard treatment for insomnia is non-benzodiazepine hypnotics, recommended as pharmacological treatment by the World Health Organization, as well as the Pan American Health Organization.Eating a good diet, practicing physical activity and having the appropriate treatment helps to improve the quality of life of the patient “explained Dr. Sañudo.

Sanofi México collaborates with the Sleep Clinic of the “Ramón De la Fuente” National Institute of Psychiatry and with the Central Nervous System Research Center (CISNE) in promoting awareness actions on insomnia as a health problem that should be attended by specialist doctors so that people regain their quality of life and avoid other complications.

DZ